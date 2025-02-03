Dave Portnoy Shares 'Hate' for Kanye West As He Rips Bianca Censori's NSFW Grammys Look

Getty

Dave Portnoy made his feelings about Kanye West very clear.

The Barstool Sports founder took to social media to share his thoughts on West and his wife Bianca Censori's extremely NSFW appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards last night.

"I hate Kayne so much. #grammy," he posted via X alongside a photo of the couple.

Censori made headlines around the world for her choice of outfit for music's biggest night, rocking a skin colored short mesh dress that left nothing to the imagination.

West, on the other hand, sported an all-black look with sunglasses and a diamond chain.

Portnoy -- who is a known Swiftie -- did not just stop at one tweet about the musician and his wife.

"When is the last time Kanye made headlines for his talent as opposed to just being a jacka-- or shock value," Portnoy asked his followers, alongside a video of Censori removing her fur coat and exposing herself to photographers.

Portnoy, 47, also reveled in the rumor that the married couple got escorted out of the Grammys, sharing a screenshot of one news outlet's headline and imagining the scenario being because of order given by Taylor Swift.

I picture Taylor just snapping her fingers and the #grammy police whisking these 2 psychos away. https://t.co/5NDTjaLzTk — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 3, 2025

"I picture Taylor just snapping her fingers and the #grammy police whisking these 2 psychos away," he wrote.

However, this rumor has since been debunked, as TMZ reported the pair were invited to the Grammys as he was nominated for Best Rap Song this year -- and were not kicked out following the red carpet.

It wasn't all "hate" coming from Portnoy.