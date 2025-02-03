Ke Huy Quan Reunites with Goonies Costars -- And Would Be 'So Happy' to Do a Sequel (Exclusive)

Getty

The Goonies reunited 40 years later for Quan's hand and footprint ceremony at the Chinese Theater, where he said "to go on another Goonies adventure with my fellow Goonies" would "be amazing."

Goonies never say die ... and neither does their bond!

The cast of the 1985 classic reunited on Monday in Hollywood, as Ke Huy Quan -- who played Data in the Richard Donner flick -- had his hand and footprints immortalized in cement in front of the TCL Chinese Theater.

On hand to celebrate the honor for the Oscar-winner were fellow costars Josh Brolin (AKA Brand), Corey Feldman (AKA Mouth), Jeff Cohen (AKA Chunk), Kerri Green (AKA Andy) and screenwriter Chris Columbus.

Speaking with TooFab after the ceremony about the "incredible" honor bestowed upon him, Quan was beside himself over who showed up to support him.

"Christopher Columbus, who without, there's really no Goonies, he wrote the incredible screenplay," he began. "Then with Josh, Jeff, Kerri -- who flew in from New York! -- and Corey. Even seeing Chris there and Josh giving a speech and just talking about me, I couldn't control my emotions."

When asked about possibly doing something together again onscreen, like a sequel, Quan made it clear he would 100% be down to step into Data's slick shoes once again.

"You should have asked Chris when he was here!" he joked, of Columbus. "Honestly, I love that movie so much. It's one of the greatest adventures of my life."

"I would be so happy to revisit that character and, of course, go on another Goonies adventure with my fellow Goonies, that would be amazing!" he exclaimed.

While fans probably shouldn't hold their breath for a true sequel, they can at least be happy knowing there's a mini-Goonies reunion in Quan's upcoming movie, Love Hurts. The film features an appearance from Sean Astin, who played Mikey back in the day, while Cohen also made a visit to set during filming.

"It was incredible to share the screen with Sean again after so many years. In fact, when we shot our scenes together that day, Jeff Cohen -- as you know, Chunk from the Goonies -- also came to visit," Quan told TooFab. "So it was a nice little reunion that we had. For me, personally, I was quite emotional to do this with Sean and I'm so grateful to him because I didn't think anyone could play [his character Cliff] ... other than him."