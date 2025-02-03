Liam Payne Grammy Tribute Brings One Direction Fans to Tears

Getty

The late One Direction singer was the first to be honored during the Grammys' In Memoriam tribute, which included a performance by Chris Martin.

One Direction fans were in tears on Sunday night as the late Liam Payne was honored at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The singer was the first to be shown during the night's In Memoriam tribute, which began with footage of him and the other boys from One Direction waving at a sea of fans screaming below them.

As sweet concert footage of Payne was also shown, he was heard saying, "We never expected any of this to happen. When you actually sit and think about it, we've done some amazing things."

From there, the full segment really began, with Coldplay's Chris Martin playing an emotional performance of All My Love at the piano.

Others honored during the tribute included Kris Kristofferson, Marianne Faithful, Rich Homie Quan and Toby Keith. Payne, however, was the only one who had video shown.

In October, One Direction fans around the world were shocked to learn Payne unexpectedly passed away after fatally falling from his hotel balcony during a trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31, leaving behind young son Bear.

Fans reacted to the sweet Payne tribute on social media after it aired:

My genuine reaction to seeing Liam Payne first on the in memoriam segment. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/d1pA4tpM51 — 𝘼𝙡𝙚𝙭𝙞𝙨 (@ahluxis) February 3, 2025 @ahluxis

enjoying the grammys and then getting hit with the liam payne tribute felt like getting hit by a semi truck #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/FyJMohL8xu — a (@anisalocaa) February 3, 2025 @anisalocaa

liam being the first and only person in the grammys in memorium who they had a video for kinda got to me pic.twitter.com/amCKVfnH2v — ⊱ 𝐒 ⊰ (@lokiapologist) February 3, 2025 @lokiapologist

2010: Liam singing Viva La Vida by Coldplay on X factor

2025: Chris Martin paying tribute to Liam at the Grammys. pic.twitter.com/m2zMjxTvY7 — elsa ⸆⸉CHOOSE LOVE ⛧°。 (@elsatommo) February 3, 2025 @elsatommo

Tribute to Liam at the Grammys 🤍🕊️



Two years ago he was watching the ceremony, proud of Harry, his brother 💔 pic.twitter.com/WPsG9v9jMY — HSNews (@HS_News_) February 3, 2025 @HS_News_

Liam Payne really died like I’m sorry every time I’m reminded my chest gets so tight bc what do you mean — dee 🧚🏽 (@medeecine) February 3, 2025 @medeecine

the in memoriam segment starting with liam payne got me #grammys pic.twitter.com/YLE4G7nMsE — mustard (@mustardsauuuce) February 3, 2025 @mustardsauuuce

Not Liam Payne and the Infinity mural 😭 forever young.

please #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/BqSoyI0S5o — Be ❯❯❯❯❯ warrior (@teaandfrozenpea) February 3, 2025 @teaandfrozenpea

Not Liam Payne being the first one pic.twitter.com/jSBHCg9QLt — mel 💚🌱 (@fancaaam__) February 3, 2025 @fancaaam__