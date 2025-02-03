Liam Payne Grammy Tribute Brings One Direction Fans to Tears

Award Shows By TooFab Staff |
Getty

The late One Direction singer was the first to be honored during the Grammys' In Memoriam tribute, which included a performance by Chris Martin.

One Direction fans were in tears on Sunday night as the late Liam Payne was honored at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The singer was the first to be shown during the night's In Memoriam tribute, which began with footage of him and the other boys from One Direction waving at a sea of fans screaming below them.

As sweet concert footage of Payne was also shown, he was heard saying, "We never expected any of this to happen. When you actually sit and think about it, we've done some amazing things."

From there, the full segment really began, with Coldplay's Chris Martin playing an emotional performance of All My Love at the piano.

Others honored during the tribute included Kris Kristofferson, Marianne Faithful, Rich Homie Quan and Toby Keith. Payne, however, was the only one who had video shown.

In October, One Direction fans around the world were shocked to learn Payne unexpectedly passed away after fatally falling from his hotel balcony during a trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31, leaving behind young son Bear.

Fans reacted to the sweet Payne tribute on social media after it aired:

2025 Grammys Fashion: Every Must-See Good, Bad & WTF Look! View Photos