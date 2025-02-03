Woman Denies Throwing 'First Date' Brick Into Ex's Window -- Security Video Says Otherwise: Sheriff

Lee County Sheriff's Office

A woman allegedly threw a brick engraved with her first date with her ex-husband through his window -- with authorities poking fun at her by playing Shaggy's It Wasn't Me over the bodycam footage of her arrest.

A Florida woman found herself behind bars after she allegedly chucked a brick commemorating her first date with her ex-husband right through the window of his home.

Sabrina Coyne, 34, was arrested for criminal mischief & throwing a deadly missile into an occupied dwelling over an incident that went down earlier this month in Bonita Springs.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office shared footage last week of Coyne's arrest -- as well as surveillance footage of her alleged actions outside a man's home. "Deputies located Sabrina Coyne outside of the residence, after the homeowner says they woke up to a loud crash and banging on the front door," said the sheriff in a statement.

In the video, deputies approach Coyne as she's "banging" on the front door of a residence. She says she was "trying to get in touch with my ex-husband" -- adding, "I banged on the door because he won't let me in."

As she tells authorities she lived at the home, the word "WRONG" appears over her face, presumably added to the video by the sheriff's office. For added comedic effect, Shaggy's song, "It Wasn't Me" also plays over the footage.

When asked whether she "launched" anything into the home, she replies no, before the clip flashes to security footage appearing to show the same woman picking something up from the yard and throwing it. As she repeatedly denies throwing anything, that footage is replayed.

"Don't do this!" she then exclaims as she's being cuffed. "I didn't break the window. I did not break the window. Officer, I did not break the window. I did not break the window."

The footage ends with a photo of the "first date" brick authorities say she tossed -- engraved with details about their first date, during which they apparently went jet skiing, back in 2020.