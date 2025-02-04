Kacey Musgraves Slams Speculation She Wasn't Happy Beyoncé Won Best Country Album

Getty

Knowles picked up the Best Country Album trophy for Cowboy Carter, beating out Musgraves and the likes of Lainey Wilson, Post Malone and Chris Stapleton.

Kacey Musgraves insists she was not on her "High Horse" after seeing Beyoncé Knowles take home Best Country Album at the Grammys.

A video of Musgraves' reaction to Knowles accepting the award went viral, with many fans speculating she was disappointed the Cowboy Carter artist won.

However, in a statement to E!, the country artist squashed those rumors -- saying there was "no scowl."

"It's a sensationalistic false narrative meant to pit two talented female artists against each other," a rep for Musgraves said in a statement.

"There was simply no scowl or expression made."

While Knowles was on stage, the camera panned to Musgraves, who was clapping with a relatively neutral look on her face.

Beyoncé wins Best Country Album at the 2025 #Grammys for her album #CowboyCarter pic.twitter.com/JW4UB9eZh6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025 @THR

However, fans were quick to notice the 36-year-old singer's reaction -- or lack thereof -- and shared their thoughts on X.

"Is Kacey Musgraves mad that Beyoncé won?" one user asked on X Feb. 2. "She sure looks it."

Another wrote, "Why Kacey Musgraves got on a stank look?"

Kasey Musgraves watching Beyonce show up late and win best country album #Grammys2025 pic.twitter.com/uCUrhOOl9R — Bran (@_OMG_BRANDON_) February 3, 2025 @_OMG_BRANDON_

While Musgraves revealed she wasn't mad about Beyonce's country album win, Big & Rich's John Rich seemed to be.

Big & Rich's John Rich took to social media as the ceremony was airing to blast the show for giving the Best Country Album to Beyoncé over Lainey Wilson.

Musgraves has opened up about Beyoncé entering the country music industry in the past.

"The more the f--king merrier," Kacey told The Cut in March 2024 interview.