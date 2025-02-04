Paige DeSorbo Shuts Down Cheating Rumors, Clarifies Craig Conover Breakup Timeline

Getty

The clarification comes after the Summer House star seemed to take a subtle jab at her ex by liking a social media message with a hot take on men.

Paige DeSorbo is clearing the air following her surprise split from Craig Conover.

During Monday's episode of her Giggly Squad podcast, DeSorbo addressed the "baseless" cheating rumors she says have been flying around since she announced her breakup from the Southern Charm star.

"I never, in the three years that I dated my ex-boyfriend, I never physically cheated on him, emotionally cheated on him," DeSorbo said.

"Can you mentally cheat on him? … I don't know, but I didn't," the Summer House star added.

The 32-year-old Bravolebrity also clarified that she and Conover broke up one month before she announced their split on her show in December 2024.

"Since no one's sticking up for me on the other side … I will say that Craig and I broke up Thanksgiving weekend. OK? That's at the end of November," DeSorbo told her listeners.

She continued, "Craig then went on and did press for Southern Charm, did whatever he needed to do, acting as if we were still together. And that was fine. I said that he could do that. He was processing in his own way."

After Christmas passed, however, DeSorbo noticed that Conover was "presenting himself as single" while on a trip, which led her to believe he was ready to announce their split.

She claimed that she gave him heads-up via text that she would be sharing the news on Giggly Squad in an effort to "start moving forward," but her text "went unanswered."

DeSorbo, who dated Conover for three years, said the "narrative" surrounding their breakup "took a turn really quickly" after announcing the news in late December, telling listeners that it didn't take long for cheating rumors to go viral.

And despite being linked to a new man, the reality star said she's currently single.

"Let me say this here and now, I did not move on with some new guy. I am single. I don't have a new boyfriend," DeSorbo maintained. "I did not cheat on my ex-boyfriend. And it was a full month that we were broken up, and I didn't say anything because even though we are public, there are certain things that I think should remain private, and he asked me not to say anything."

DeSorbo also claimed she asked Conover for help putting the cheating rumors to rest, however, he declined her request.

"So any of the other baseless rumors … that have my name in them, they are not true," she added.

The clarification also comes after DeSorbo seemingly took a subtle jab at her ex by liking a social media message with a hot take on men.

"i'm so bummed to be single" the Instagram post read. "how will i ever find another guy who brings absolutely nothing to the table."

Despite the jab, the TV personality told Giggly Squad listeners that she ultimately decided to call it quits with Conover after taking "inventory" of their relationship.