Ubah and Brynn Face Off In Explosive, Emotional and Hard to Watch RHONY Reunion Finale

Brynn was accused of "weaponizing" her own sexual assault "for the downfall" of costar Ubah, sparking a tough and dark argument during a reunion filled with shouting, tears and ... in the end ... even a hug.

The Real Housewives of New York reunion may have ended with a long-awaited hug between Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan, but it wasn't an easy conclusion to reach for the pair -- who have had a massive wedge between them ever since the cast trip to Puerto Rico.

Quick refresher on how we got here: Ubah made a claim that Brynn might have slept with someone at Bravo to get onto the show in the first place. Brynn then told the rest of the women that the comment was particularly hurtful because she was a survivor of sexual assault -- claiming Ubah knew she was raped when she said it.

The admission stunned Brynn's costars, as she had not yet disclosed her history with assault with them. The women began to turn on her, however, when Brynn later admitted it's possible Ubah "didn't clock it," or didn't realize Brynn told her about the assault. It's then that some of them felt she was lying about telling her in the first place or believed she was unfairly weaponizing the situation.

All of that came up during Part 2 of the reunion on Tuesday night, which devoted half the episode to the feud between the two women.

Jessel tells Ubah about what Brynn told them about her past and how she knew.; Ubah is not happy with Brynn saying that she knew what had happened to her and confronts her.

Off the bat, Ubah apologized for ever suggesting Brynn "sucked a d--k to get a job."

"Was it the right thing to say? Absolutely not. Knowing what I know now, I'm sorry," she told Brynn. "Here, forever, afterlife, I'm very sorry. And never tell me who this person is, because I might go to jail."

Brynn accepted the apology, before the conversation turned to the accusation Ubah knew about the assault when she made the comment. Before they got into it, Andy Cohen made sure to point out that "no one here doubts what happened to you," they just had questions over how much Ubah actually knew.

Brynn explained she told Ubah she had been raped a week before BravoCon, after learning a family member purchased a gun and wasn't sure if they were alive. Calling Ubah a "good f--king friend," she said she turned to her for help.

"I started screaming ... I word vomited every single 18 chapters of everything bad that has happened to me," said Brynn, claiming the assault was one of the things she mentioned in the call. "So when she was saying, 'You suck d--k to get a job,' I kept thinking, wait a second, maybe she just didn't remember in the moment. Or maybe she didn't hear me because I was literally, in your defense, rambling like a lunatic."

"I know I said it, 'but maybe she didn't hear it,'" Bynn said, recalling the night in Puerto Rico. "I said, in her defense, maybe she didn't hear it."

All the other women, however, said they never explicitly heard her say that -- and felt the "clocked it" comment was a little flippant. Brynn went on to claim the women were all asking her a bunch of question about the man who assaulted her, wondering how "rich" he is -- something they all also denied.

"You told us she might not have clocked it and that felt careless," said Jenna Lyons, as Brynn tried to point out her emotional state that night and accused her costars of holding her accountable "over every single god damn word" she said.

"You literally ruined her," said Sai De Silva, while Cohen said the whole context of her being upset "was hinging on the fact that she knew that." He added the other women "were very upset with her on your behalf because she knew that information."

Jenna said that while they were "all devastated" for Brynn after learning about the assault, they quickly felt Ubah also had no idea about it when they saw her face following Brynn's allegation. "You were hinging a story on something so definitive but you weren't even really sure if she knew or not. That's damaging," said Lyons.

"When I say something to someone, I assume that they know it," Brynn countered, before Ubah was seen crying across the room from her. Ubah said she remembered the phone call very clearly and was adamant Brynn "never said it." That's why, according to Ubah, she kept asking Brynn that night to tell her when it was said.

"You chased me down the hallway and grabbed me," Brynn said of the heated confrontation that evening in Puerto Rico.

"I did not chase you. I walked toward you. And I heard what you text her! You said I was violent toward you. I was f--king violent towards you?!" Ubah exclaimed. "Since the day you met me, you want to discredit me, you want to hurt me. I always feel for you ... always I speak up for you. And then you go and do something and tell [Racquel Chevremont] and Jenna something like that?"

"It's f--ked up," added Erin Lichy, before Sai added, "You weaponized your experience for the downfall of a friend. It is awful. Do you not see the implications of this allegation?"

Clearly overwhelmed, Brynn told everyone, "You guys, this is getting to be too much," before Ubah offered an olive branch ... while also saying she doesn't want to have a friendship with her going forward.

"I'm telling you Brynn, this was a very wrong thing to do. Very wrong thing to do. The good thing is, I forgive you. I'm not mad at you. But we will never go back to what we were, ever," she told her. "I want nothing to do with you ... I wanted your friendship, but we're done. I want to go back to when I didn't know who the f--k you are, that's where we're going back."

Andy then asked whether Brynn had anything to say to the other women in the cast, since he didn't think her and Ubah were getting anywhere. As she started to say she didn't feel supported or comforted by them in the wake of the blowup, both Erin and Jenna pushed back hard -- saying they reached out to her, but she shut them out.

Eventually, Brynn said she now does not believe Ubah knew about her assault when she made the comment.

"Did she know? Of course not. I love Ubah more than probably anyone here ... I think that's what it hurt the most and it just f--king hurt to hear when she got mad," said Brynn. "Ubah would murder the person for me. Of course not. Of course not."

With that, Ubah got up off her couch and sat beside Brynn, consoling her as she broke down in her arms. As Erin and Sai both expressed shock over the move by Ubah -- which they appeared to feel wasn't earned -- Ubah also urged Brynn to apologize to the other women. "They love you," she told her, before Brynn replied, "No, they don't."

The two women continued to talk as production took a quick break from filming, during which Brynn denied trying to "take down" Ubah with her claim. "It felt that way and I'm sorry," she told her, "I'm sorry about everything and I wanted to so bad to call you."

When Ubah then asked why she didn't reach out to her after filming wrapped, Brynn admitted to avoiding it because she was scared about how "mad" Ubah would be.

"We're good ... I take your apology. I do forgive you, I swear. And I'm sorry for what I said," Ubah told her, while adding she's "so proud" of Brynn for opening up about her assault, knowing it could possibly help other women.

During the break, Sai also expressed that she "never" wants to be Brynn's friend again, feeling Ubah was extremely kind, "considering the allegations would have ruined her." Racquel, meanwhile, also pulled Brynn aside to let her know she is loved and supported by them all.

In the last moments of the reunion, Brynn apologized to all the women -- saying she was "horribly sorry for multiple things," including twisting Jessel Taank's words and the incident with Ubah. "I want to be a better friend to you guys," she said.

The episode ended with Brynn even getting a hug from Sai, as Brynn told her, "I miss you ... we're funny together."