Sandra Bullock Speaks Out on Scammers Trying to 'Exploit People Around Me'

Getty

Bullock issues a statement about her "family's safety," after her sister says she's been getting messages from men who believe they "have a relationship with" the Speed star.

Sandra Bullock took a public stand against online scammers.

"My family's safety, as well as the innocent people being taken advantage of, is my deep concern," Bullock said in a rare statement to PEOPLE on Monday. "And there will be a time when I will comment more, but for now our focus is helping law enforcement handle this matter."

"Please be aware that I do not participate in any form of social media. Any accounts pretending to be me or anyone associated with me are fake accounts and have been created for financial gain or to exploit people around me," she concluded.

The Oscar-winning actress, 60, is mom to both Louis, 15, and Laila, 11.

Her statement comes after her sister Gesine Bullock-Prado posted to Instagram, calling out Meta for their "lack of safety" regarding reports she's made about people pretending to be her on social media.

"I'm just posting a few FB imposter accounts, all of which I've reported both on this app and to a live human at [Meta]. Surprise! They are all still up!" she wrote.

"I spend multiple times a day reporting fakes, dealing with weird & scary emails to my BUSINESS and HOME from men who believe that, through one of these many fake 'me's, they have a relationship with my sister through private messages and off app sites and have been giving (sometimes) THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS to an incredibly famous and successful grown assed woman," she continued.

Claiming these accounts are "run by crime rings," adding that some of the pages "also run fake groups where a fake me posts 'official statements" -- making it clear they're "not me."

"This is my only account and y'all know it's about baking, cooking, animals, and gardening. I'm a grown assed middle aged woman with a life and I don’t troll around at 54 DMing people. These crime rings and scams are well known by the company and the world," she continued, while sharing a link to a recent story involving a woman who was scammed by someone she believed was Brad Pitt.

"The fact that I'm put in danger, as is my livelihood, doesn't mean a damn thing. If you see a fake account, are friended or messaged by one, report and block. The only reason I stay on FB is to monitor this for my own knowledge so I am aware of the danger coming at me (and yes, because of these scams, I've had to involve local law enforcement and they've been outstanding)." she concluded.

"Strangely, Insta handles these things and even informs me when someone creates an account that may be an imposter. But FB? Same company with same tech? Can't be bothered."