Tori Spelling Says Having A Threesome Made Her Realize She Was 'Definitely Into Boys'

Getty

"It was me, a male and a female," Spelling revealed before adding that she enjoyed it "less" than she thought she would

Tori Spelling is giving details about her "one and only" threesome.

The actress opened up about the risqué evening on her misSPELLING podcast and how it made her realize she was "definitely into boys".

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star recalled it happening on the Queen Mary, a retired ocean liner-turned-hotel docked in Long Beach, California, where the Season 6 finale of the 90s classic television series was filmed.

"It was me, a male and a female," the 51-year-old told her listeners before admitting that she surprisingly enjoyed it "less" than she thought she would, recalling how she used to "make out" with friends a lot.

She noted that it also happened with her co-stars, and while she was "all for this... in front of friends," she "didn't have any exploration wants with a female behind closed doors."

"I don't think girls nowadays do this because... they're not there to, like, make guys be like, 'Oh, my gosh.' But back in the '90s, it was kind of a thing and you would do this thing where you would be like, 'Let's shock the boys and make them drool,'" Spelling continued.

"And you would, like, make out with your friend. Whether you had interests in females or no interest at all, kind of it was like, 'It's just two girls kissing.'"

The mother of five then began to reveal what happened.

"I didn't have any exploration wants with a female," Spelling shared.

"So this was behind the scenes, behind closed doors of the Queen Mary, of all places. My goodness," she added. "This boy wanted it and I played along. I don’t think at any point he was like, 'Oh, my god,' because he would never have gone forward with it if I had spoken up and said, 'I don't want to do this.' But yeah, I was like, 'OK, you know, I feel safe with this human. I feel safe with this female human.' And sure, I always say you gotta try anything once."

Spelling then walked away from the experience thinking her desire to kiss girls was just "for shock value in front of boys."