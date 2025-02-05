Husband Arrested for Murder 13 Years After Bride Found Stabbed to Death in Wedding Dress: FBI

FBI/Facebook

The 26-year-old newlywed bride was found in the bathtub of her apartment in the dress she wore on her wedding day with multiple stab wounds less than 48 hours after the ceremony.

More than a decade after the tragic death of a young bride, found after having been stabbed multiple times in her wedding dress, a man has been arrested in connection to her death ... her husband.

Estrella Carrera was 26 years old when she was found dead in the bathtub of her apartment on May 13, 2012, less than 48 hours after marrying Arnoldo Jimenez, then 30, her boyfriend of three years, at Chicago's City Hall.

She was still in the silver dress she had worn on her wedding day, as reported by multiple outlets at the time, after wearing it two nights prior while out celebrating with her family, according to CBS News Chicago.

The victim was found after her sister notified police that she had failed to pick up her two children from a relative's house. Carrera was mother to a then 9-year-old daughter and shared a then 2-year-old son with Jiminez.

On May 17, 2012, Cook County authorities formally charged Jimenez with Carrera's murder. This expanded to include a federal arrest warrant that same day when he was federally charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, per a press release from the FBI.

The resultant manhunt lasted more than 12 years, with Jimenez even ending up on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

On January 30, Jimenez was captured and arrested in Mexico. The Bureau detailed a collaborative task force effort involving the Burbank Police Department, FBI Chicago, FBI San Antonio, the FBI's Legal Attaché in Mexico City, and the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois.

His arrest came without incident in Monterrey, Mexico and at the hands of agents of the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), in conjunction with Interpol. The FBI reports he will remain in custody pending extradition.

"The apprehension of Arnoldo Jimenez was the result of the tireless teamwork by the FBI and Burbank Police Department, and we would like to commend the professionalism and dedication of everyone involved," said Deputy Chief William Casey of the Burbank Police Department. "The FBI and Burbank Police Department were committed to bringing justice for Estrella Carrera and her family."

Over the course of their investigation, authorities determined that Jimenez allegedly stabbed Carrera more than 18 times in the early hours of May 12, 2012, in his black, four-door Maserati, after the couple's wedding reception, per WGN.

She was allegedly then transported to the bathtub where she was found. ABC 7 Chicago reports the bathtub was reportedly dry when Carrera was found.