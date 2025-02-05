Denise Richards Jokes She and Charlie Sheen 'F--ked Up' Their Kids

Getty

In the first trailer for her new Bravo reality series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, the actress looks back on the dynamic of her famous -- and often unpredictable -- family.

Everyone has a complicated family dynamic, including Denise Richards.

In the trailer for her new Bravo series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Richards shares a look at her life at home with daughters Sami Sheen, 20, and Lola Sheen, 19, whom she shares with ex Charlie Sheen, and her 13-year-old daughter Eloise Richards with husband Aaron Phyphers, and how being in the public eye has impacted her family.

"I'm trying to just balance everything," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum admits. "I'm an actress, wife, the Hollywood thing, and I'm a mom. Being a parent in the public eye and in Hollywood is really hard, especially when your mom and dad are Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen."

And while they've been in the spotlight their whole lives, having famous parents hasn't exactly been easy for Richards' daughters.

"I guess you have a f--ked up mom and a f--ked up dad," Richards jokingly tells Sami and Lola, "and we've got f--ked up kids now. I'm kidding!"

"I'm trying to just keep the family together and these girls make it so f--king hard," Denise continues. "People think it gets so much easier when they're older. It gets harder. There's no damn a-- handbook for it either, that's for sure."

Trying to keep the peace amongst two bickering sisters is also quite the feat, with Richards often stepping in to mediate arguments between the pair.

"I wouldn't speak to you like this if you weren't such a b---h, dude," Sami tells her younger sibling, before Richards butts in: "Don't call her dude, she's your sister."

Amidst it all, Richards brands herself a "cool mom" as she works to balance her Hollywood career and her lowkey life at home.

"Are we all cuckoo birds?" she asks her young daughter, Eloise, at one point.

In addition to a look at her family, the show will also see plenty of appearances from Richards' group of Real Housewives pals including Camille Grammer, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton.