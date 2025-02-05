Dorit Kemsley Says PK Isn't 'Most Hands On' Dad; Claims He Sent 'Angry Horrible' 7-Page Email

Getty

Dorit Kemsley is not holding back anything back when it comes to the breakdown of her relationship with PK Kemsley.

On the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit revealed that she woke up to a scathing email from PK, from who's she estranged.

"I wake up to a seven-page email and it was a barrage," the 48-year-old reality star said Tuesday night.

"It was primarily financials. His expectations were within a month or two that I will be responsible for the mortgage and all the bills associated with the house," she claimed. "There was also discussion of custody, lawyers and threats of, if this doesn’t happen, I will be proceeding with divorce."

She was sitting for dinner with fellow Housewives Kathy Hilton, Bozoma Saint John and Erika Jayne, where she claimed he said, "I'm going to stop paying this and you're going to be liable for this."

Erika suggested it was time to get a lawyer.

"He is not a man I recognize at all," Dorit continued, adding she went through the "worst of the worst" in their marriage by herself. She said that she protected him so the public wouldn't "think badly" about the father of their children.

"When PK and I had decided to separate, we had said we're going to take some time apart, we're going to work on the resentments and the issues that we have that have built up over the last few years," she said. "I was very protective of my husband, of my family."

Kathy said PK must still be a "very good father."

However, that was quickly squashed by Dorit. "Wrong," she interjected.

"There are times that I think PK is the greatest father in the world. But is he the most hands-on father? The truth is no," Dorit explained in her confessional.

"He would disappear and be gone for weeks and weeks without even calling the kids," she claimed. "I worked overtime to put in their heads that their father was trying to call, wanted to see them, missed them so much. I've protected him at all costs, no matter what. And I don't think he realizes that."

He has yet to directly respond to Dorit's claims, though PK did share a photo alongside the ex-couple's daughter Phoenix earlier this week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

