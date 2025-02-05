Kayla Nicole Proud 'Special Forces' Win Can't Be 'Attributed' to Anyone Else: 'This Success Is Mine' (Exclusive)

FOX/Toofab

Plus she tells TooFab her pick for the Super Bowl and gives a message to her online trolls.

Kayla Nicole is happy her successful journey on Special Forces is hers and her alone.

In an exclusive interview with TooFab the influencer celebrated finishing the course and being selected -- alongside Brody Jenner -- admitting she has gotten "a little PTSD" from watching it back.

"I forget that I did the insane things that I did," Kayla told TooFab.

"I honestly tapped into a version of myself that I had no idea was even there almost this like like instinctual, animalistic, just very ferocious woman that I had no idea was residing within me," Kayla recalled.

While the 33-year-old showed off her physicality, the thing that got her over the finish line was her mental strength.

"You go into this thinking it's the physical challenges that are going to be the hardest, but I really think that it was the mental aspect of the limitations that we put on our minds. That's what it really exposed to me, that my mind is so much stronger than I could have ever imagined," Kayla said.

During the final episode and the series as a whole, Kayla opened up about the struggles she has faced in her life, from weathering a very public break up -- she once dated Travis Kelce -- and dealing with online trolls.

She credited her time on the show for helping her move on from that chapter in her life and was thankful that her achievement on the show was solely hers and had nothing to do with a person to whom she was in "close proximity."

"I wish people knew that the show was filmed almost like a year ago now. So, the place that I was then and the place that I am now, thankfully are two very different people. And I think also just experiencing the show, making it to the end, passing selection," Kayla began.

"I'm proud of it because I think that a lot of my success is attributed to who I'm in close proximity to, which is very typical to being a woman in a male dominated industry, that happens, it comes with the territory, I get it," she added, with a smile across her face. "But this success is mine. Nobody can take that from me and I am really proud of that."

As for her trolls -- Kayla has nothing but a message of love for them.

"What I also learned about this show is there's really two sides of me because one side of me, I want to say, 'Screw you and get a life. You're weirdo.' But the other side of me, the more evolved side of me wants to send those people love," she said.

"I want to send them so much love. If you're a troll today, I want you to know that I love you. I care about you," she continued. "Life's worth living and maybe today do something positive with your time. Go stand in front of the mirror and say something positive to yourself and get off the Internet. That's what I want to say."

The Super Bowl

As an avid sports fan and co-host of REVOLT Sports Weekly, Kayla will definitely be tuning into the Super Bowl this weekend, where the Kansas City Chiefs try to go for the history making win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I never miss the Super Bowl," she told TooFab.

Despite her ex-boyfriend, Kelce, playing this weekend, she has no hard feelings toward his team -- as she believes the Chiefs will win.

"I really don't have a dog in the fight, but if I had to pick a team that's probably going to win, it's going to be the Chiefs. I think they're going to three-peat, make history. Patrick Mahomes is known to keep his composure, so I think he's going to seal the deal for sure," she said.

Recently, Kayla shared a post from Chiefs player DeAndre Hopkins, highlighting his incredible story that lead him to play on the worldwide stage this weekend.

"DeAndre Hopkins, is an incredible player, incredible athlete. I love that he is now being able to showcase that. He just recently got added to the Chiefs roster. So to see this amazing opportunity in his life to now play in the Super Bowl ... on the athlete side of things, super incredible opportunity for him," she shared.

"But his personal story, he's been super transparent about his life, his upbringing. His mother is blind. She went through a lot of domestic violence issues," Kayla told TooFab.

"He uses his platform to really encourage people to fight whatever their circumstances are, and to own it, and to be proud of it, and to use it as as fuel."