Rebecca Minkoff Announces RHONY Exit After 1 Season, Feeling 'Attacked' Over Religion

Getty

"As much as I have learned along the way with this franchise and fans, I want to reprioritize the things that mean the most to me," the designer said after she was put in the hot seat over her association with Scientology.

Following the Season 15 reunion on Tuesday, the fashion designer took to Instagram to announce that she was leaving RHONY after one season. Minkoff, 44, appeared in a "friend" role on the Bravo series.

"2025 is a new beginning for me and with current events in the world, I am reminded the importance of family, friends and community now more than ever," she wrote in her statement. "The last month has given me a new perspective on wanting to focus on my wildly amazing 4 kids, my supportive husband, my business of 20 years, the Female Founder Collective, my podcast and MY BOOK."

Minkoff -- who shares Bowie, Luca, Nico, and Leonardo with husband Gavin Bellour -- added, "As much as I have learned along the way with this franchise and fans, I want to reprioritize the things that mean the most to me: designing, giving back, supporting women and raising my family."

"I am truly grateful for the experience, the friendships and the fans that have been part of this RHONY chapter. Time to turn the page," she concluded.

This comes after Minkoff was put in the hot seat during the RHONY reunion over her association with Scientology.

One specific pain point brought up first was costar and friend -- or former friend, it seems -- Erin Lichy wondering in a confessional how Minkoff could be both Jewish and a Scientologist.

After a clip showed Linchy saying in a confessional, "I don't fully understand how you can have two religions that are so different and opposing," Minkoff added that to "see that from you was a bit disappointing."

As the conversation continued, reunion host Andy Cohen wondered whether Minkoff considered both Judaism and Scientology as her religions, to whish she said yes -- insisting the latter "is a world-recognized religion."

"I feel like in general, this subject with me in the show has been disrespected," Minkoff continued. "It has helped me overcome depression, anxiety, be a better mom, be a better communicator, deal with the incredibly intense pressure of running a company."

Looking at both Cohen and Linchy, who are Jewish as well, she added, "Getting attacked for it, it feels like, we're dealing in a time being attacked for what we believe in."

When pressed on how she was "attacked" by her colleagues, she told Cohen, "Some of the things said in confessionals really hurt. Outside of the show, you're attacked all day. It felt like it was coming from a place of, I'm gonna bring it up because it's clickbait and I'm gonna get you to react."

Cohen then brought up a comment from a viewer who said of her casting, "No thanks, stop normalizing cults."

"That is a bigoted term. It's hate speech to keep calling a religion a cult," Minkoff said of the comment. "You wouldn't be asking me these questions about Christianity, Muslim, Judaism; I am tired of the attacks and it's suddenly okay for this religion. It is not."