Shakira Reflects on Gerard Pique Split 2 Years After Breakup

Getty

Shakira is reflecting on her separation from Gerard Piqué over two years following their split.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, per DailyMail, the Colombian superstar shared how music has helped her through this "difficult" time.

"I've learned that my music has a therapeutic effect," said Shakira, 47. "I've been through a couple of difficult years personally, you know, with the separation and all that, but music has been like the glue that has brought me back together."

"Songs evolve, they live their own life... they evolve in people's lives," she continued. "They become the soundtrack for many people, including myself. I remember chapters of my life through my own music and where I was at then emotionally and mentally."

Shakira -- who shares Milan, 12, and Sasha, 10, with Piqué -- went on to share that her children are her priority.

"I am in charge of these two children, these two babies who depend so much on me," she said, "and I am a single mother, I don't have a husband or a housewife to help me with anything."

Shakira and Piqué, 38, ended their 11-year relationship in June 2022. The former couple announced the news in a joint statement at the time.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the statement read. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer met the former soccer star on the set of the music video for her song "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)" in 2010. Shakira and Pique confirmed their romance in 2011, and they welcomed their sons in 2013, and 2015, respectively.

Shakira's new interview with Apple Music comes after the singer won a Grammy this past weekend. During the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Shakira took home the award for Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

While accepting her Grammy, which was presented by Jennifer Lopez, Shakira dedicated the honor to immigrants in the US. She also gave a special shoutout to her sons, who were in the audience.