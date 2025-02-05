Tori Spelling Reveals She Made Out With Colin Farrell Prior to Getting Married

Getty

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum says she achieved the "bucket list" moment in the early ‘00s, weeks before marrying ex-husband Charlie Shanian.

This is one item Tori Spelling was happy to cross off her bucket list.

During Monday's episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that in the weeks leading up to her 2004 wedding to first husband Charlie Shanian, she got intimate with Colin Farrell.

It all went down at a Los Angeles hotel, years after their first encounter at a casting agency.

"At this point, he was a megastar," the 51-year-old said. "But in my mind, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I remember back in the '90s. That's the boy that I locked eyes with.'"

Upon recognizing The Penguin star, Spelling, who had finalized her divorce from Shanian in 2006 before marrying Dean McDermott later that year, said a friend dared her to approach the actor -- and she wasted zero time time getting down to business.

"I walked right up to him and we looked at each other," she said. "He goes, 'Hi.' And I go, 'Hi.' And then we just start making out in the middle of the W Hotel. And it went on for quite awhile -- like, full on locked lips, making out in public."

Spelling said that while there were definitely "looks" thrown their way from those in the hotel lobby, she didn't mind.

"That was a decade in the making," she boasted. "Check that off my bucket list."

Spelling, who is currently single after filing for divorce from estranged husband McDermott last year, has been making lots of bedroom confessions lately.

In addition to dishing on the first time she had sex with 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green, Spelling recently told podcast listeners about having a threesome during her time on the beloved '90s drama.

"It was a state room. It was small and it was dark and lots of velvet," Spelling recalled. "I can still remember it. Not some good florals. Not good. But yeah, I had my one and only threesome, and it was me, a male and a female."

Revealing that she enjoyed the experience "less" than she was expecting, Spelling said that kissing other girls years was always just "fun and games" to her -- and mostly about how boys reacted to it.

"I'll put it this way: this is going back. I don't think girls nowadays do this because they're not there to, like, make guys be like, 'Oh, my gosh,'" she noted. "But, you know, back in the '90s, it was kind of a thing. And you would do this thing where you would be like, 'Let's shock the boys and make them drool,' and you would make out with your friend. And whether you had interest in other in females or no interest at all, it was like, it's just two girls kissing."

"I always say, You got to try anything once," Spelling continued. "But I came away from it feeling like, 'Okay, I think I'll stick to boys. I'm definitely into boys and maybe just kissing girls for shock value in front of boys. But other than that, I'm good.'"