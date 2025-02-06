Amber Portwood Lies About Pregnancy Scare on Teen Mom: 'I'm Freaking Out'

MTV

As Gary says Amber hasn't been responsive, a "freaked out" Portwood asks production for a pregnancy test -- before admitting what was really going on.

Amber Portwood faked a pregnancy scare on the latest episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Tuesday's new hour began with the reality star's daughter Leah getting a car ahead of her 16th birthday, after getting her permit. The teen's father Gary, who has custody of Leah, didn't think Portwood needed to be involved in the decision, however, after she went radio silent on him.

"I've messaged Amber a few times, no reply," he shared -- before bring up her bipolar diagnosis.

"A person with bipolar disorder, there's up and downs. And when she's up, she's feeling good, she might think everything's perfect and want things a certain way, like, 'Oh, I really am sorry, but now I want you to instantly forgive me for years and years of abandonment,'" he continued. "It don't work that way. I want Leah to have a relationship with her mother … but at this point, it's really not even enough to feel like it's worth it."

When camera crews later showed up to Amber's home to film with her, she wouldn't open the door. She then asked for a producer to bring her a pregnancy test. As the producer went inside without a camera, their conversation was picked up by a microphone.

"I'm freaking out. Can we just do this tomorrow before I cry and go sit in the corner? Don't want all of them in here," she was heard saying, before the producer asked whether she thought she was pregnant.

"It's possible. It was an ex," she said. "I'm freaked out right now. I'm scared. Just pray for me that I wasn't too much of jackass."

Later in the hour, production returned to Portwood's home, where she revealed she never took the pregnancy test.

"No, sorry. There's been many times in my life where I've had to lie in order to get out of doing things because I'm not able to get ready, get dressed, move around, do anything," she told her producer. "You just lie to people and say, 'I'm busy, I have this sickness,' you want to make up something to where they're like, 'We're not going to do anything,' 'You don’t have to film."

When asked whether she was pregnant, she shook her head no -- before saying, "When you start lying in order to be alone, that's me in the darkest."

The producer then brought up her former fiancé Gary Wayt's temporary disappearance and their subsequent split, asking how long it had been since he left her and whether she was "still heartbroken."

"I'm more than heartbroken. I'm f--ked up from what he did to me. We're talking trauma," said Portwood. "Being told you're a murderer and thinking your fiancé is dead. I did not sleep for four days, I did not eat."

She then said, of her children Leah and James, "I don't know what's going to happen."

Though she said she fought for her relationship with her son James -- a relationship she said was "magic" -- she acknowledged the situation was different with Leah. "With my daughter, she doesn't want to be around me," she added, "I'm understanding right now that I don't have a choice."

When asked what moving forward looked like for her, Portwood said, "Trying to figure out how I'm gonna wait for my daughter and not be a horrifically depressed person." The episode ended with her adding, "I've never been a mom that didn't care. Just a f—ked up mom."