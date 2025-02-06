Brian Austin Green on Why He Called Out Machine Gun Kelly for Dragging 'Other People' Amid Megan Fox Split

Getty

"I'm going to shut up and just sit back," Green said after his decision to comment on his ex-wife, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship.

Brian Austin Green isn't expecting a Christmas card from Machine Gun Kelly this year.

It comes after Green called out the rapper on his Instagram Stories, telling him to stop trying to "drag other people," alongside an article about Kelly's relationship with Megan Fox.

He admitted to PEOPLE, "That's not something that I normally do, but it just really at the time, really got under my skin to read about his sort of take on it."

"So I spoke my mind, but then I've since come to terms with the fact that I won't do that anymore. I'm going to shut up and just sit back," Green said.

The 51-year-old actor took to social media on February 3 and said: "Bro. Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people."

Green and his ex-wife Fox share children Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8. The pair were married from 2010 to 2020.

Following their split, Fox and Kelly began dating and got engaged in 2022, however their relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs.

They officially called it quits in November 2024, just weeks after announcing Fox was pregnant with Kelly.

Green spoke to TMZ a few days after the news broke and he claimed he had "no idea" the pair had split.

"How old is he? Do you know? He's in his 30s. Nice. In your 30s, like -- I don't know. Grow up. She's pregnant," Green said after hearing the rumors Kelly cheated on Fox.

"I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids," Green insisted.

Meanwhile, Green and his fiancé Sharna Burgess have been together for four years and have been engaged since 2023.

Burgess and Green have one son together, Zane, 2.

TooFab spoke to Burgess in November 2024 where she said the family was looking forward to the new baby: "We're very excited for her and we can't wait to meet the little one. But we are an amazing blended family," she added, adding Fox to the mix. "[A blended family] is a special one, but we do really well at it."