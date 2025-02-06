Cam Newton's 'Ego' Stopped Him From Winning Special Forces, Says DS "Q" (Exclusive)

FOX/Toofab

Plus, he spills on the big name athlete he's want to see on the next season -- adding that he would "give him hell."

In an exclusive interview with TooFab, Q said when they were first given the list of celebrities for this season, he had no idea who would make it. "I had no idea who would be there mentally," he began.

"Then I started looking up, Carey Hart, I understood that he was motor cross guy and that's the very intense sport. So part of me thought, 'He's kind of been through some intense things, maybe he might be a guy who could probably get to the end,'" he said before naming Marion Jones -- a former Olympian -- as someone who stood out to him.

However, both Hart and Jones had to leave the course early due to injuries. While he didn't know who would be at the end of the series, he knew Stephen Baldwin and Denise Richards would be two of the first to call it quits.

"Those two were at the top, those two were neck and neck," he revealed. "Baldwin was coming in with some knee stuff, so I'm like, already he's complaining about this."

As for Denise, he said, "From what I've watched on TV, I just kind of felt like this is going to be a rude awakening for her to be out in something like this. I don't think she should go to manage it."

Q noted that a lot of the "pro-athletes" don't always finish, adding that they don't have the mental capabilities needed. "It's really, truly the mindset of a person," Q said, before adding that "the number one thing you have to be is extremely humble" to claim the title of being a "navy seal."

Why Cam Newton Didn't Make It

Cam Newton was close to the end of the course before he threw in the towel during the interrogation challenges. He was subjected to an interrogator getting in his face and yelling at him, being put in a cage and having water thrown on him. Q admitted Newton would have "absolutely" made it to the end, if it wasn't for his "ego."

"Cam Newton -- and with all due respect to Cam, I was definitely a football fan of his -- he naturally has a big ego. He was born with every physical attribute you can ask for, the height, the size, the speed, the quickness, so he already comes with a level of ego that he has to fight with himself to break that thing down," Q said.

"He's that guy that struggles with it, I'm sure, with taking command from someone else that he may think is lesser than him or is not on his level in general aspect. But he would have got through it for sure, I think, if he would have been able to settle in and just understand this is what we've gone through, we've all done this," Q said, before recalling his own experience in training where men have put their physical hands on him.

Despite telling TooFab he believes professional athletes are "coddled a little bit," which affects their journey on the show, it doesn't stop Q from wanting another former NFL player to come on Special Forces next season.

"Somebody threw out Tom Brady, because he's such a man's man leader type of guy, but he's always looking to be in charge," Q said. "Maybe he'll be somebody that comes on the show. If he does, it'll be great. I'm going to give him hell, Tom Brady is Tom Brady, great, but I'm gonna still give you hell, I different type of hell than what he went through in the NFL."