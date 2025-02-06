Man Claims He Killed Girlfriend After 'Paranormal Meter' Triggered Fear She Would Eat Him: Police

Northhumberland County Jail/Facebook

Jared Wolfe is facing seven charges, including first-degree murder, after he allegedly confessed to killing Jane A. White after getting high with his girlfriend at a friend's house and becoming convinced he was in danger.

A man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after the shooting death of his girlfriend while the couple was at a friend's house getting high.

Jared Wolfe, 46, allegedly admitted to police that he shot Jane A. White, 46, on January 3 after he became convinced that his own life was in danger. He was arrested after his brother called 911 and told them Wolfe had confessed to him what he'd allegedly done.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Wolfe was told by the presiding judge that he would stand trial on all seven charges brought against him, including first-degree murder in the death of White.

He is also facing a third-degree murder charge, a third-degree felony count of carrying a firearm without a license, first- and second-degree felonies of aggravated assault, and second-degree misdemeanors of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, per The News-Item.

Wolfe and White had been in a relationship for seven years when they agreed to go to a friend's house last month. According to police, Wolfe first told them that they'd all smoked marijuana together, as reported by The Daily Item, but later amended it to saying he wasn't sure what they'd smoked.

In court documents filed by Sunbury, Pennsylvania police, Wolfe told police he'd used a "paranormal meter" to check a statue for "energy" after smoking with his friends. He reportedly said he "received a high reading of paranormal activity," per the news outlet, which had him scared.

According to Wolfe's statement to police, he believed "in that moment" he was in mortal danger from his friend, who he thought was trying to put a white rag with something on it over his mouth.

"Wolfe stated he thought that Jane White (and the friends) were all trying to kill him and eat him, so he panicked and ran out of the house to retrieve his handgun from his vehicle," Sunbury police officer Tray Kurtz wrote in his arrest affidavit, as detailed by People.

In a state of panic, Wolfe said he ran to his car, grabbed a gun, and loaded a live round into the chamber, per the documents; he allegedly did not have a concealed weapon permit for this gun.

He told the ofifcers that when White, who had followed him to the car, opened the front passenger door, he fired in what he called self-defense, though he also admitted to police he did not see that she had a weapon of any kind.

When asked during a second interview with police if it was possible she was opening the door to go with him, thinking he was leaving, Wolfe purportedly responded, "That's a good question."

By the time paramedics arrived, White was beyond saving, and when the Northumberland County Coroner, Jim Kelley, arrived, all he could do was pronounce her dead from a gunshot wound to the chest, Sunbury Police Chief Travis Bremigen told The Daily Item.

Immediately following the shooting, Wolfe reportedly drove to his brother's house, per PennLive, and -- with the gun still in his hand -- told him what had happened. His brother purportedly called 911 immediately.

Wolfe was arrested shortly after, while the murder weapon was found at the house, along with an additional weapon. Authorities recovered his "paranormal meter" after a warranted search of his car, per court documents.