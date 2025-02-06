Man Caught on Video Dropping Wife at Hospital, Fleeing After Allegedly Shooting Her Through Garage Roof

News 9 Australia/Facebook

The man was found "in the roof cavity of a home" four weeks later after telling paramedics he "just found her like this" -- while prosecutors say the woman will likely "never walk again" after getting shot in the spine while lying in bed.

A woman may never walk again and her husband is in custody after pleading guilty to multiple charges related to her getting shot through the spine while lying in bed on January 12, 2023.

The bullets allegedly fired by Kamal El Jamal, 35, traveled through the couple's garage roof before striking Georgina Vlahos, who reportedly told paramedics she "didn't remember anything" when she arrived at the hospital, and that she "could not feel her legs," according to court documents seen by the Herald Sun.

CCTV footage captured just outside the emergency room of the hospital in Sydney, Australia reportedly captured the moment a man later identified by police as El Jamal pulled in and dropped his wife off on the day of the alleged shooting.

He told paramedics he'd "just found her like this," insisting they "help her, you've got to come and help her," per court documents seen by the Herald Sun. Footage then shows that after paramedics brought a stretcher to help Vlahos, El Jamal quickly fled on foot.

Speaking in court on Wednesday, Crown Prosecutor Emma Blizzard said that Vlahos suffered multiple injuries, including to her spinal cord, in the shooting, and it is likely she will never walk again, per the news outlet. She said police found 10 bullet holes at the scene, but it was unclear if they were all from that same day.

Investigators determined, per court filings, that bullets traveled through the garage ceiling, the upstairs bedroom floorboards, and the mattress before severing Vlahos' spine, as well as doing significant damage to her liver and spleen.

Four weeks after dropping his wife at the hospital, on February 20, 2023, El Jamal was arrested by police after he was found "in the roof cavity of a home" in a New South Wales suburb, as covered by ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) at the time.

In court, El Jamal pleaded guilty to "causing grievous bodily harm to Vlahos whilst being reckless to causing her actual bodily harm, and using a pistol without a license or permit," as detailed by the Sydney Morning Herald.

The police investigation determined that after fleeing the hospital, El Jamal borrowed a van from a friend, saying he needed to "move some boxes," per the Herald Sun. He purportedly then loaded bed sheets and pillows from the crime scene before returning the van to his friend with these items still inside.

Legal Aid barrister Ertunc Ozen told the court that the defendant was "significantly affected by drugs" at the time of the alleged shooting and "did not intend to harm his partner or anyone else."

El Jamal has spent the past five months at a rehabilitation center, with Ozen reportedly telling the court that he "has expressed a strong desire to finally address his drug problem." The barrister argued "his rehabilitation is working" and asked that the court allow him to complete the final two months of the program.

Blizzard, however, countered that this incident constituted an "extremely grave example" of considerable bodily harm, arguing that El Jamal had already been given plenty of "opportunity" for rehabilitation, according to the outlet, saying that the 10 bullet holes were proof that he acted "recklessly."

The court also heard that Vlahos has asked that El Jamal be allowed to live with her as she now needs "significant" day-to-day living assistance due to her injuries, as detailed by the news outlet.