Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Kicked Lamar Odom Out of Home In 2016 During 'Uncomfortable' Reunion

Khloe reminds him they haven't spoken since "kicking you out of the Calabasas house" in 2016 -- as she reveals she caught him doing things he "shouldn't have been doing" after his overdose.

A reunion 8 years in the making went down on this week's Season 6 premiere of The Kardashians, as exes Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom met up for the first time since 2016.

Khloe revealed she found some of Odom's items at her home -- including a necklace she had made for him with an emotional backstory, as well as his late mother's license -- and wanted to return them to him.

"I don't have bad blood, I don't have any blood. There's no feelings. I want him to have his stuff ... I wish I could do that and not have a conversation," she shared, before having a chat with him as he showed up nearly an hour late to their meeting.

"Lamar was and is definitely someone that I felt was the love of my life. I got married when I was 24 and although him and I got married 30 days to the day we met, I loved him with all of my heart and soul," she said before he got to Malika Haqq's home for the exchange. "I took my vows very seriously and I was married for about seven years. But there were bigger things that were not fixable in that marriage. So the last time I saw him was in 2016."

While she really stepped up to help Odom get back on his feet, literally and figuratively, following his 2015 overdose at a Las Vegas brothel -- which happened after they had already split -- she had to cease contact with him after she claims she caught him doing something he "shouldn't have been doing."

"I had to break contact with him because Lamar was repeating some of the same behaviors that I just couldn't stand for and I was shocked that he was repeating those behaviors himself coming out of the whole Vegas accident," she explained.

"I rented Lamar a house next door to my home, he was staying there with caretakers ... I needed him close to me because I had to take him to all his appointments ... he couldn't be left alone because he could barely speak," she continued. "I went over the house to say bye because I was going to Scott Disick's birthday and I walked in on Lamar doing things that he, in my opinion, shouldn't have been doing. And I was very upset, I said to him, 'I'm going to Vegas, you need to be out by Monday. I've given all I can give and I've tried to help all I can help.' I haven't seen Lamar since that day."

He showed up with flowers in hand, but appeared nervous and was sweating throughout the meeting. When asked why he was nervous, he said because he hadn't seen her "in so long."

"The 52 minutes of being late is really lovely," Khloe quipped, before recalling, "The last time I've seen you, I was leaving for Las Vegas, kicking you out of the Calabasas house."

"I feel a little bit of, god, this is so familiar," she said in a confessional of their conversation. "I don't know this person anymore. It is just a mindf--k. He is visibly uncomfortable, he is nervous and sweating. I don't know if he thinks I am going to go off on him. But he just seems scared."

She added, "I didn't want anyone to be uncomfortable, it's making me uncomfortable too."

Despite Lamar having an emotional reaction to getting the necklace and license back, Khloe was unmoved by the whole situation.

"I don't have a lot of emotion for this meeting," she said to camera. "I have dealt with so much trauma in this relationship for so many years and this was such the love of my life. To learn how to un-love someone, to have to go through all that, it is almost like a death.”

At one point, Lamar referred to Khloe as his "wife" -- saying, "My wife is the s--t" for hanging onto his stuff.

"Him calling me his wife, words are empty," Khloe said in a confessional. "When it was great, it was spectacular. When it was bad, it was horrific. There wasn't a lot of in-between. We went full throttle or you hit the emergency. break."

He then told Khloe her son Tatum "looks like you a lot" -- before the episode ended with him telling her, "I put you through a lot. I f--ked up with you. I love you for trying your hardest with me. That love, I don't think it will ever go away; I know it won't."

The preview for next week shows the conversation continues -- and gets very heated from Khloe. Stay tuned!