Kim Kardashian Slams Tony Hinchcliffe For Calling Her a 'Whore' at Tom Brady Roast

Getty

"How innovative, you called me a whore,'" Kim says in a teaser for The Kardashians, seemingly reacting to Hinchcliffe's Tom Brady roast jokes where he said the reality star has "had a lot of Black men celebrating her end-zone."

Kim Kardashian doesn't appear to be very fond of comedians making jokes about her sex life -- especially if the material is unoriginal.

In a preview for next week's episode of The Kardashians, the reality star seemingly reacted to the jokes Tony Hinchcliffe cracked about her during Tom Brady's Netflix roast.

After a reporter at the Met Gala asked Kim how she was "feeling" after the day prior, when Brady's special aired, Kim admitted in a confessional, "I will never, ever do a roast again."

The clip cut to Kim's pal, LaLa Anthony, appearing to help her fit into her silver Maison Margiela corset gown in a van, with the actress calling Hinchcliffe's joke "so f--ked up."

"It's just, like, the easiest joke," Kim replied. "They would have said it about anyone."

In a confessional, the SKIMS founder added, "Am I supposed to sit there and be like, 'How innovative, you called me a whore!'"

While Kim didn't refer to Hinchcliffe by name in the preview clip revealed during Thursday's Season 6 premiere, she shared with her sister, Khloe, and her mom, Kris Jenner, that she had been invited to participate in The Roast of Tom Brady.

During the Netflix special, which dropped in May, Hinchcliffe cracked NSFW jokes about Kim, comparing her to a "whale's vagina," before noting that she was in attendance,

"She's had a lot of Black men celebrating her end-zone," Hinchcliffe quipped. "Kim, word of advice, close your legs. You have more public beef than Kendrick [Lamar] and Drake."

The special cut to Kim in the audience, with the SKIMS founder nodding her head and smiling as she reacted.

When Kim later took the stage, however, she was loudly booed -- a moment Netflix later edited out.

But the reality star took the moment in stride, poking fun at the 2023 dating rumors surrounding herself and Brady.

"I wasn't going to come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom’s date, there's still a good chance I might," Kim joked.

She then referenced her infamous 2007 sex tape with Ray J, saying, "Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were and I'd never say if we did or not; I'd just release the tape."