Sarah Michelle Gellar Speaks Out on Buffy Revival: 'This Will Be For You'

A few of Gellar's former costars -- including Angel himself, David Boreanaz -- react, as Gellar confirms a reboot is in the works and explains her initial hesitation to the idea.

The Slayer herself has confirmed that a Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival is officially in the works.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed reports that Hulu is developing a follow-up series to the WB/UPN classic. The show will be directed by Nomadland's Chloé Zhao, with Gellar also slated to return in some capacity in her old role.

"So ... you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me," she began her lengthy social media statement, alongside a photo of her from the OG series in which her character famously said, "If the apocalypse comes, beep me."

"Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman," Gellar continued, referring to the original show's executive producer. "She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential 'Buffy' revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again."

'We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure," Gellar continued. "We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

"While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation," wrote the actress. "These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea."

"I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right," she added. "This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there."

Saying she feels "so lucky to be on this journey" with everyone involved in the revival so far, she said the four women mentioned above "love 'Buffy' as much as I do" and "as much as you do."

Gellar concluded her note: "Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

Among the first to respond to her post was Buffy's first love, Angel, as David Boreanaz commented, "Excited for you and your journey. Enjoy the moments and continue to always give back to the fans🦅 God Speed."

Julie Benz, who played Darla on both Buffy and Angel, also reacted by writing, "🙌🙌🙌🙌"

Meanwhile, Anya actress Emma Caulfield, added: "Perfect"

Per Hollywood Reporter sources, the new series would revolve around a younger Slayer -- with the outlet adding that Gellar's Buffy Summers "would not be the central character."