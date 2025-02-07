Why Cheryl Burke Wonders If She Didn't 'Sleep' with Matthew Lawrence 'Enough' During Marriage

The Dancing with the Stars alum filed for divorce from Lawrence in February 2022 after nearly three years of marriage.

Cheryl Burke is reflecting on her divorce from Matthew Lawrence nearly three years after their split.

During a conversation with Jana Kramer on the I Do, Part 2 podcast, the professional dancer opened up about the "questions" she asked herself after she and Lawrence called it quits, recalling how she looked back about what she possibly could have done differently.

"I think the first thing we do is, in a way, shame ourselves, blame ourselves, and definitely try to put the pieces together and get answers," Burke said. "But sometimes, there's just no answers, right?"

The Dancing with the Stars alum admitted that she even wondered if she wasn't intimate "enough" with her husband.

"I think naturally, my brain went to, yeah -- what did I do wrong? Did I not sleep with him enough?" she recalled. "There's all these questions that I ask myself. Was I not there emotionally?"

"But ultimately, intellectually, I know, of course, it has nothing to do with me," Burke added. "It has everything to do with that person."

Ultimately, the podcast host said she credits going to therapy for helping her get through it, sharing that if she hadn't been attending therapy for "as long as" she had "it would have really taken a toll on my own self-esteem, my confidence, just me as a woman in general."

Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence in February 2022 after nearly three years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized later that year.

Back in September, Burke opened up about her decision to stay single following her divorce with Us Weekly, sharing that taking a route of celibacy the last three years has given her "a lot more self-love and self-respect and self-worth."

"I was a serial dater, so I never was ever, ever single. The thought of living alone or being alone was just not an option," she added. "It was just never going to happen in my world, I love that I've grown so much and that I'm doing it consciously and with an intention."

While Burke said people act like she's "speaking a different language" when she discusses her decision to abstain from sex, when anyone questions her choice, she reminds herself she is following in a certain singer's footsteps by abstaining.

"I am on that Mya train," she said in reference to the 44-year-old Grammy winner who recently announced she has been celibate for seven years. "Go, Mya."

Burke doesn't have plans to break her streak either, telling the outlet that she has no interest in pursuing love on dating apps anytime soon.

"It will happen when it happens," she said. "When my energy shifts, then I know if it does happen, I'm ready. I'm not in a rush."