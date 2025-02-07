Man, 19, Facing Murder Charges After Death of Underage Girlfriend's Pregnant Teen Sister

Riverside Police Department

While dropping off his underage girlfriend, her family approached his car -- with the ensuing incident ending in the death of the girl's pregnant, 16-year-old sister and her baby in critical condition.

A 19-year-old is behind bars and a 16-year-old is dead after an incident this week in Riverside, California.

According to the Riverside Police Department, Isaac Blackhorse Garcia of Moreno Valley was arrested on charges of murder, hit-and-run resulting in death, and unlawful sex with a minor.

Authorities say Garcia, 19, was dropping a teenage girl -- who family told KTLA was just 15 -- off at her family's home just before midnight on Sunday. "When he dropped the sister off at home, family members approached his vehicle," said police, who claim Garcia then "sped away," striking the girl's pregnant sister with his car.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered a pregnant female who had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene," said police. "She suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she later died. The medical staff delivered her baby, who remains in critical condition."

Per family members, the victim was 16 at the time of her death; according to a GoFundMe, she was just two weeks away from giving birth. GoFundMe pages set up by both the victim's family and the family of the baby's father say the newborn, who has been named Elena, is "fighting for her life."

Garcia was later located by police and taken into custody.

In a statement, police said "investigators determined that the suspect, 19-year-old Isaac Blackhorse Garcia of Moreno Valley, had been in a sexual relationship with the victim's teenage sister" and believe "there may be other minors with whom [Garcia] contacted and sexually abused."

He's being held without bail, with a court appearance set for April 14.