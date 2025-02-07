Kanye West Says He Has 'Dominion' Over Wife Bianca Censori, Addresses 'Naked' Grammys Dress

Getty

"Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame," West said amid a flurry of disturbing and shocking posts to X on Friday morning -- while claiming she "wouldn't have been able" to wear the NSFW look "without my approval."

Kanye West is revealing the level of control he allegedly has over his wife Bianca Censori.

The rapper took to X on Friday morning and shared a flurry of concerning posts, one of which about his 30-year-old wife and her now-infamous look at the Grammys.

"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S--T, SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB ASS BROKE BITCHES," the "Stronger" artist began.

Getty

His post comes after Censori wore a completely mesh dress to the red carpet of the Grammys, which exposed pretty much every inch of her body. The look created headlines worldwide, as well as speculation Censori was made to wear the look by West himself.

"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS," West continued in his all-caps post.

The Grammy-award winner finished the post declaring that he has "no respect or empathy for any one living cause no one living can f--- with me." However, he then added that he does "love some people" and gives them "favor."

Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame yes youuuu She been dressing naked for 2

years Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt Every single bitch on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported… — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025 @kanyewest

In a separate post, the Yeezy creator told his followers he "fired and blocked" an employee who "was uncomfortable" with his wife's "invisible" outfit.

"She been dressing naked for 2 year. Now all of a sudden it's a stunt," he wrote in yet another post.

"Every single bitch on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression," he continued. "There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen."

Ye who’s your top five baddest bitches of all time



My wife

My wife

My wife

My wife

My wife



My wife demoralizes bitches — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025 @kanyewest

Censori was not the only topic of discussion for West during his Friday morning rant.

The rapper also spewed antisemitic hate speech online, sharing his admiration for Adolf Hitler while sharing how he identifies as a Nazi.