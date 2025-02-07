Kate Cassidy Says She Received Death Threats Over Liam Payne Funeral Outfit: 'It's Hard'

Getty

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy is speaking out after receiving death threats over the outfit she wore to the One Direction singer's November funeral.

Payne unexpectedly passed away after fatally falling from his hotel balcony during a trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31, leaving behind young son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole. Payne's death came shortly after Cassidy, who had traveled to Argentina with Payne, returned home to care for their rescue dog, Nala.

Now, nearly three months after Payne was laid to rest, Cassidy is opening up about the backlash she was met with after his tragic passing, particularly when it came to the dress and makeup she sported for the occasion, with some accusing her of wanting attention.

As for what she wore, Cassidy was fairly covered up, sporting a black high neck dress, black coat and matching sunglasses for the funeral.

"I genuinely wanted to just look beautiful for my boyfriend one last time," Cassidy told The Sun in an article published Thursday. "That's how he would want to see me, and that's how I would want him to see to remember me by."

While the 25-year-old influencer has been met with a dizzying amount of negativity since Payne's death, she opts to remembering the singer's advice to her when times get tough.

"Liam would want me to be as strong as I can be, and just have a thick skin," she told the outlet. "That's one thing he always taught me. He grew up in this life, and he always was just so positive about it and said, 'Don't let any hate get to you.'"

Cassidy did say, however, the she does understand where some fans are coming from, given Payne's huge and passionate fanbase.

"I understand that some of the more negative comments come from a place of loving Liam, and concern, and caring for Liam," she explained. "So, I understand that because I love Liam too. But for sure it's hard because obviously any criticism will get to you."

Cassidy's comments come just days after she shared a look at the couple's final days together, noting that Payne was in "such a good headspace" when she left Argentina prior to his death.

"We were in such a great place, just full of love; he was so happy and positive," she told The Sun. "And I just can't even believe the way things truly ended."