Pete Davidson Reveals His 'Dumbest' Tattoos as He Continues Removal Process

"I didn't realize it would take -- like, when I'm 40, it'll all be gone, like the chest and the back,' Davidson admitted.

Pete Davidson's goal of removing all of his tattoos is going to take longer than he anticipated.

The 31-year-old comedian is currently in the midst of removing more than 200 tattoos from his body.

While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night, the former Saturday Night Live star was asked about the status of his tattoo removal process.

He's has been working on removing his ink since 2021.

"It's at least seven visits. And if it's black and white, it's a little easier. But if it's a color tattoo, it takes forever," Davidson revealed.

Meyers asked if there were any tattoos he was particularly happy to no longer look at.

"All of them," Davidson said.

"I made a lot of those decisions when, you know, before rehab. So I got the dumbest tattoos,'" Davidson said, before being asked which were his "dumbest" choices.

"I got a collection of cartoons smoking a blunt," he revealed, explaining he had one of The Muppets along with "the Tootsie Pop owl" smoking a blunt.

Davidson then added that the owl was a "weird" choice because he "wasn't old enough to be around for that commercial."

This isn't the first time he has spoken about his decision to remove his tattoos, which he now regrets.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January, the star opened up about the brutal process he has been undergoing to remove his ink -- sharing he's only planning on keeping, "Maybe, like two or three."

"I've been burning them off," he said, before admitting it has been "horrible" and "worse" than getting the tattoos in the first place.

"They burn off a layer of your skin, then it has to heal for six to eight weeks," Davidson shared. "You can't get in the sunlight. And then you've got to do it, like, 12 more times."