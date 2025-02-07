Teen Named Peyton Manning Arrested for Threatening to Kill Pregnant Woman on Instagram: Police

Delaware County Sheriff's Office/FOX 59

"I'll kill that baby too," the teen -- who was reportedly born the day after Peyton Manning led the Colts to a Super Bowl victory in 2007 -- said, while allegedly flashing a gun.

Peyton Manning just found himself behind bars. No, no that Peyton Manning.

An 18-year-old with the same name as the football great and Indianapolis Colts legend was arrested earlier this week in Muncie, Indiana, after allegedly threatening to shoot and kill a pregnant woman in social media videos.

Peyton A. Manning was arrested early Thursday morning -- shortly after his 18th birthday ended -- on one count of forcible felony intimidation, per FOX 59. Per the outlet, he was born February 5, 2007, the day after his apparent namesake led the Colts to their Super Bowl XLI win.

Citing court docs, the outlet says a woman who was 12 weeks pregnant told police she and other friends were hanging out together at a hotel when they began "threatening her with violence." One of the people there, identified as Manning, allegedly went on Instagram Live and, while holding a gun, threatened the woman saying, "I don't give a f--k if your baby dies or not. I'll kill that baby too."

After authorities saw the video, the pregnant woman allegedly told authorities she feared he would follow through on the purported threat.

Police then brought Manning in for questioning after finding him and his friends at a nearby Quality Inn; he allegedly told police the woman had been threatening him before the videos.

"Peyton originally denied saying anything, and then asked officers why we expected him not to say anything after he was threatened," an officer wrote in court docs. "Peyton asked me if I thought he would kill a child, and I responded that based on what he said in the video, I would have any reason to believe he would be capable of doing so."

After he allegedly told authorities he made the threats but wasn't serious about them, he was taken into custody.