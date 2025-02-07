LMFAO's Redfoo Reveals His Wild New Career as He Makes Athletic Debut

Getty

After LMFAO announced a hiatus in 2012, Redfoo has pivoted away from music and entered another field entirely.

Redfoo is taking a shot at a career in tennis.

The LMFAO artist, who catapulted his way through the charts with hits like "Shots," "Sexy and I Know It" and "Party Rock Anthem," has put the microphone down and picked up a racket.

The 49-year-old recently made his professional tennis debut during the International Tennis Federation’s M15 Sharm ElSheikh tournament in Egypt.

The former musician -- whose real name is Stefan Kendal Gordy -- lost against 23-year-old Leyton Rivera during the February 5th match.

However, he took it on the chin, while sharing his accomplishments on Instagram.

"I lost the match," Stefan wrote in the Feb. 5 post, "but this was my best point. Good match and good luck @leytonrivera."

Redfoo -- who is the youngest son of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Nancy Leiviska -- has been a fan of the sport for a while, having dated former world No. 1 women’s tennis player Victoria Azarenka from 2012 to 2014.

He also attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open in 2013.

He even once revealed to New York Tennis Magazine that, "As a kid, it's always been a dream of mine to play professional tennis."

"Thanks to the U.S. Open National Playoffs for giving good players with a dream the chance to qualify for one of the biggest tournaments -- the U.S. Open," he said at the time. "Every day I see my dream!"

LMFAO went on hiatus in September 2012. Despite the lengthy hiatus, the band -- which consisted of Redfoo and bandmate, Sky Blu -- never officialy broke up.