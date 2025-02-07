'Montoya, Por Favor!': Temptation Island Spain Contestant Goes Viral After Watching Girlfriend Cheat

Instagram

A clip from Spanish reality series, La Isla de las Tentaciones, quickly went viral on X, spurring a slew of memes thanks to one contestant's extreme, must-watch reaction to their partner's apparent infidelity.

February has already proven to be superior to the hellish January that kicked off 2025 thanks to a three-minute clip from the reality series, La Isla de las Tentaciones a.k.a. Temptation Island.

The Spanish reality TV show, which takes the drama of its U.S. counterpart up a major notch, features a group of largely Spanish people on the sunny shores of the Dominican Republic, who agree to test their relationships by entering separate villas where they will be confronted with "temptation."

While most trysts on reality shows of the same ilk remain under wraps -- i.e. Love Island's Casa Amor -- moments from the villas on La Isla de las Tentaciones are shown live, which has made for some pretty wild situations and one truly amazing clip.

The viral moment in question features contestant José Carlos Montoya, who was forced to watch on as his girlfriend, Anita Williams, cheat on him on live television by appearing to have sex with another contestant in Villa Playa, one of the two villas on the island. The footage is a little too NSFW for us to share here.

José Carlos Montoya, known affectionately on the show as Montoya, is watching on from the other villa as the cheating happens in real time. And while that would be a heart wrenching and infuriating moment for anyone, it's Montoya's over-the-top reaction that sent the internet into a tailspin.

Unable to take a second more of the graphic scene, Montoya runs the entire length of the beach between villas to confront his girlfriend and scream at the moon. This is a breach of the rules, with the host pleading with Montoya to stop.

"Montoya por favor, Montoya, por favor!" she screams, as she attempts to chase him down the beach. But Montoya is gone, screaming and shouting his way through the villa where, he's hellbent on stopping Anita in the act.

"This is CINEMA…Montoya..the tension… you don't need to speak Spanish to understand, this is insane," said one account sharing the footage to X.

Now, some backstory.

While our heart truly goes out to Montoya, his hands aren't totally clean in this. As it turns out, Anita's behavior appears to be a bit of payback for Montoya getting frisky with another contestant, who gave him lap dance in a previous episode.

Another viral clip from the show saw Montoya watch another clip on an iPad as Anita makes out with a male contestant in the pool. Montoya kicks the iPad and tears off his shirt, leading many to believe this is why he is being forced to watch the Villa Playa clips on a larger, non-kickable screen later.

While many have weighed in online questioning the lengths Anita went to to get back at Montoya, the internet has questioned the couple's toxic dynamic, with a "part two" of the viral moment showing Anita running out to meet Montoya.

Breaking down in tears, Anita even asks to go home and leave with Montoya despite the pair's infidelities and the fact that she was just in bed with another man moments before.

While it's unclear what the outcome will be for Anita and Montoya, the series is ongoing and it's almost guaranteed the internet will be following along to see how this plays out, after memes and tweets littered X all week.

"She got caught, tried to cuss him out but ended up running after to him to beg for his forgiveness… all this in under 3 minutes," one user wrote, with another commenting on how the show has brought the internet together.

"Twitter really got along for a day over Montoya's pain on Temptation Island Spain. The host making him watch and saying por favor," they wrote. "Running on the beach like Poseidon sent him. Camera crew chasing him. Lighting in the sky. His girlfriend crying and holding on to him. Peak cinema."

Twitter really got along for a day over Montoya’s pain on Temptation Island Spain. The host making him watch and saying por favor. Running on the beach like Poseidon sent him. Camera crew chasing him. Lighting in the sky. His girlfriend crying and holding on to him. Peak cinema pic.twitter.com/cjjEaTpMPL — Emi Eleode (@EmiEleode) February 7, 2025 @EmiEleode

The clip even caught the attention of Netflix Spain, with the streamer sharing a clip from Twilight, comparing the saga to the Edward, Bella and Jacob love triangle.

The U.S. Open even likened it to a nail-biting match between tennis match between France's Gaël Monfils and Norway's Casper Ruud, tweeting, "MONTOYA POR FAVOR."

La Isla de las Tentaciones airs on Telecinco in Spain and is available to Spanish residents via the Mitele streaming site.

And while those who live outside Spain can't access the platform, Spanish viewers have been uploading clips to YouTube and X, sharing the most dramatic moments for the world's viewing pleasure.

