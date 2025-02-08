Fans Emotional Over Adam Brody's Sweet Tribute to Leighton Meester: 'Love Is Real'

Getty/E!

Adam Brody may have won the Critics Choice Award for Nobody Wants This, but what many fans do want to find is the love he has for his wife, Leighton Meester.

During the 2025 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Friday night, Brody took home the award for Best Actor in a Comedy for his performance in the Netflix series, in which he plays rabbit Noah Roklov.

#NobodyWantsThis star Adam Brody wins Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2025 #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/IIT7Wg2Iqb — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2025 @THR

While accepting his award from Rachel Brosnahan, the 45-year-old star thanked the cast and crew of Nobody Wants This, including his costar Kristen Bell, his team, and more, before giving a heartfelt shoutout to his Meester.

"My darling, darling, darling wife, Leighton," Brody said, appearing to get choked up, while the camera panned to Meester in the audience. The actress -- who had tears in her eyes -- blew her husband a kiss, which he returned from the stage.

"Thank you. Thank you for sharing this life with me and this journey with me," he continued. "Thank you for our family. Love you with all my heart. Thank you so much."

After Brody returned to his seat, he and Meester shared a passionate kiss and embrace. A clip of the moment was posted to social media.

Adam Brody and his wife Leighton Meester share a kiss after winning best actor in a comedy for #NobodyWantsThis at the #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/uA50L4rB3W — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2025 @THR

And fans absolutely lost it, with many taking to X to gush over the couple and share their reactions to Brody's sweet shoutout and his and Meester's loving smooch -- and it seems that a large group of users were even getting emotional.

"Leighton Meester sobbing in the audience while Adam Brody thanks her during his Critics Choice acceptance speech...I need a minute," a fan wrote.

"leighton meester and adam brody kiss when he won IM SOBBING," a second user added.

"i want what leighton meester and adam brody have," another wrote.

"i believe in love bc of adam brody & leighton meester," a fan said, while another shared, "I know love is real bc of leighton meester and adam brody."

See more reactions to the couple at the Critics Choice Awards in the post's below.

Leighton Meester sobbing in the audience while Adam Brody thanks her during his Critics Choice acceptance speech...I need a minute pic.twitter.com/YVyrKNvBhI — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 8, 2025 @SpencerAlthouse

i believe in love bc of adam brody & leighton meester. pic.twitter.com/bZS4LTt7oH — alele⏾ (@mdnightchords) February 8, 2025 @mdnightchords

I know love is real bc of leighton meester and adam brody pic.twitter.com/myooAgLsAn — rae 🤍🤍 (@Raeflora1) February 8, 2025 @Raeflora1

if u need me I'll be thinking of adam brody thanking leighton meester for the foreseeable future pic.twitter.com/kQnVo6OIzd — rae 🤍🤍 (@Raeflora1) February 8, 2025 @Raeflora1

leighton meester and adam brody kiss when he won IM SOBBING pic.twitter.com/9A5ZegjBvR — tia ♡ (@barchiesorigin) February 8, 2025 @barchiesorigin

Adam Brody and leighton meester at the critics choice awards 😭 pic.twitter.com/4s4pxKXwAP — Jess ˚❀*·ꕤ. (@grandebicth) February 8, 2025 @grandebicth

if me and my husband don’t have the leighton meester adam brody marriage i don’t want it pic.twitter.com/nFkD0IICKb — cay ⋆ 🌊 (@onikagrandeee) February 8, 2025 @onikagrandeee

This video is a true gift for us Adam Brody and Leighton Meester stans.



Proof that he really does just kiss her like that... The way she melts into the kiss... The bum pat! 🥺🥹 https://t.co/dObw3Y7s8A — Nọ́lá Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) February 8, 2025 @NolaMarianna

Brody, 45, and Meester, 38, tied the knot in February 2024. The couple shares two children: a daughter Arlo, 9, and a son,f born in September 2020.

