Christy Carlson Romano Says She Was 'Shot in the Eye' During Husband's Birthday

"All I can think about is how grateful I am to be alive ... I saw my life flash before my eyes," said the actress, who went clay pigeon shooting with her husband to celebrate his birthday.

Christy Carlson Romano says she was "rushed" to the hospital after suffering an accident while clay pigeon shooting for her husband's birthday.

On Friday, the actress posted a video on Instagram, in which she shared that she had been allegedly "shot in the eye" by "another party" when she and her husband went shooting, and revealed her severely injured eye to the camera.

"So I got shot in the eye. It was not fun," Romano, 40, said in her video. "I am safe."

The Even Stevens alum pointed to where she was allegedly shot, under her right eye, adding that there is still a "fragment" of the bullet in the corner, and one in her forehead, saying doctors "cleaned that out."

She then thanked the first responders -- who she described as "superhero-like people" -- for taking care of her, before giving a shoutout to the team at St. David's South Austin Medical Center in Austin, Texas, where she and her family live.

Romano said at the time she filmed the video, her injuries looked "really bad," noting that "everything is kind of clearing out."

"Got to say I got shot in the face and lived to tell the tale," she added with a sigh, before concluding, "Be grateful for every day."

The Special Forces star shared more details in the caption of her post.

"Yesterday was my husband’s birthday and I took him to shoot clay pigeons as a present," said Romano, who shares two daughters with husband Brendan Rooney. "There was another party with us and they unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face."

She added that her husband "immediately sprung into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital."

"I was hit in 5 places, one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye," Romano continued. "Unfortunately a fragment got lodged behind my eye and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time. Doctors will continue to monitor me (I can see normally at the moment)."

"With everything that happened, all I can think about is how grateful I am to be alive," she added. "I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much. I saw my life flash before my eyes and I'm telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant. 🙏."

Rooney took to the comments section of his wife's post to express his love following the incident.

"You are the bravest, toughest, most stoic and badass woman I have ever met," he wrote. "I am so thankful you are alive. I am so thankful you are the mother to our children. I wouldn't know what to do without you. I love you more than life itself. 🙏."

Fans and Romano's celebrity pals alike also reacted to her video in the comments section, with many sending their well-wishes for a full recovery.

"I hate hearing this but I am grateful God that you're still with us!!" Keke Palmer wrote. "I'm so sorry that you've gone through this and praying for a full and safe recovery. 🙏🏾🫶🏾."

"I am SO thankful you are ok!!!!!!! Love you!!!!!" Trista Sutter commented.