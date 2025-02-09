9 Celebrities Who Are Major Philadelphia Eagles Fans

Getty

“The Eagles are in my blood, from one generation to the next.”

Super Bowl weekend is officially here and things are getting heated between fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Chiefs won it all when the two teams faced off back in 2023, Eagles fans are hoping for a different outcome this year. And the team has plenty of people who will be cheering them onto victory, including quite a few dedicated celebrity supporters. Whether they’ll be rooting from the sidelines in New Orleans or all the way in Hollywood, these celebs are sure to be chanting “Fly Eagles, Fly!”

Miles Teller

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry may be friends with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce but they won’t be rooting for him this year. Miles has always been a diehard Eagles fan and says he’ll be going all in at the Super Bowl this weekend -- and you definitely won’t catch him in Travis’ box like last year.

“Thankfully, when I was at the Chiefs’ last Super Bowl, they weren’t playing the Eagles,” Miles told People, adding that this year he’s “going to be in a sea of green.”

As for his wife, who is close with Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift, he said, “She’s a diehard Birds fan…She might be a Southern California girl, but you marry into Philadelphia sports and that is it.”

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson has become a recent fan of the Eagles. Although he grew up supporting New York football teams, he says he became friends with Eagles employee Dom DiSandro, AKA “Big Dom,” and his love for the Philly team grew.

“I became super close with him. The whole organization and coaches and players have just shown me so much love over there so I’m just returning the favor and it’s nice to be a part of it,” Pete shared on The Today Show.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper has been a longtime fan of the Eagles and can often be seen sitting in the owner’s box during their games. He says it all goes back to when he filmed Silver Linings Playbook when the team was featured in the flick -- and he became friends with owner Jeffrey Lurie. He’s now passed his love of the sport onto his daughter, who frequently joins him at games.

“I’m just lucky enough to be able to go to a lot of games and been able to bring my daughter and my mom and friends. It’s been amazing to watch my daughter. She now actually is able to tell when we’re on defense and offense and she’s like, ‘Go D!’” Bradley shared on The Howard Stern Show.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart grew up in Philadelphia so he’s been a proud fan of the Eagles for his entire life. He can often be seen watching the game from the sidelines along with his kids -- and it’s almost guaranteed he’ll be cheering the team on at the Super Bowl this year. Kevin was right there when the team won in 2018 and while he wasn’t able to sneak on stage to join the team’s celebration back then, he says he’s going to make it happen this year.

“I’m getting to the stage, I’m holding a trophy, I’m saying Philadelphia, and I’m doing an E-A-G-L-E-S chant. Everybody knows I eat, sleep and breathe green. I love my city. I am my city. I’m a representation of what my city breeds and that’s not only good people but good energy but loyalty. We are some of the best fans in the world,” Kevin shared on ESPN.

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone has been an Eagles fan since he was a teenager and actually thought he was going to play football for a living. When he eventually learned it wasn’t quite his thing, Sylvester settled for just being a superfan.

“Go Eagles! Man, if you haven’t guessed it by now, I’m a diehard fan. I’ve been bitten by the Eagles bug since I was around 15-years-old. I saw Timmy Brown, who was my favorite player, run down a couple of touchdowns and I said, ‘Damn, I wanna do that for a living!’ Then I found out I lacked one thing -- ability,” Sylvester said in a video on social media.

Will Smith

As a Philadelphia native, Will Smith has long been a super fan of the Eagles. He frequently posts about the team on social media and once jokingly shared that he doesn’t allow people to root for opposing teams in his house. When the Eagles played the Baltimore Ravens in December 2024, he told his mother-in-law Adrienne Banfield-Norris that she couldn’t be cheering for the Ravens.

“This is a sensitive situation for our family and we’re gonna keep it real simple today. The first thing we wanna know is where’s Philly at? Where Baltimore?” Will said in the video, to mixed cheering in the background. “Yeah, no. We’re not doing that in my house!”

In the caption, he added, “On game day, it’s FLY EAGLES FLY in this household!”

Tina Fey

Tina Fey grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia, making her a lifelong Eagles fan. She’s taken her love of the team to the small screen, making it a part of her character Liz Lemon on 30 Rock, and also brought it to the Saturday Night Live stage. Ahead of the Super Bowl in 2018, Tina represented Philly in a hilarious Revolutionary War skit.

In the sketch, Tina played a colonist from Philadelphia who got into an argument with a “patriot” from New England, fighting about which city played a bigger role in winning the war against the British.

Kevin Bacon

Philadelphia native Kevin Bacon is a huge Eagles fan and has been spotted in the crowd supporting his team for years. He even once helped write an anthem dedicated to the team’s hometown called “It’s A Philly Thing” -- which ended up becoming the team’s motto for one of their playoff games. And when the team won the Super Bowl in 2018, Kevin couldn’t contain his excitement.

“Can’t stop smiling about Philly. #FlyEaglesFly,” Kevin wrote on X.

Ryan Phillipe

Ryan Phillipe grew up in Delaware, not far from Philadelphia, in a family of major Eagles fans. He’s remained dedicated to the team throughout his life and has now passed on his obsession to his own children.

“As with many Eagles fans, I was born into the obsession. I grew up in Delaware and the Eagles have been a huge part of my life forever. It’s something that is clearly in my blood, as my son Deacon is so into football and into the Eagles, in particular. I’m proud to pass down my love for the team,” he wrote in a blog post for the Eagles.