Social Media Blows Up Over Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show, Drake Hits

From "Uncle Sam" Jackson introducing the performance to a wild appearance by Serena Williams, SZA, bold political statements in front of Trump, and of course, the Drake of it all -- Lamar had everyone talking with his Super Bowl Halftime Show.
It's only be three years since Kendrick Lamar last hit the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but this time he's doing it solo. That celebration of hip-hop music featured a showstopping moment from the rapper who just swept the Grammys, winning in all five categories where he was nominated.
The rapper, who said in a press conference on February 6 that he's all about "storytelling" in his music, definitely made headlines for the story when it came to all those wins for his diss track "Not Like Us."
The track was just the latest in a yearslong feud between Lamar and Drake, but became the first track to dominate at an awards show. Each time he took the stage to nab another Grammy, social media lit up with questions about how the Canadian rapper -- who was not in attendance -- must be taking the night.
For his part, Lamar never mentioned the subject of the track that brought him such industry accolades in any of his acceptance speeches. And he promised that his focus wasn't on that, either, for the Super Bowl. Instead, he said his mission was to bring the energy of LA to the Caesars Superdome.
"Being in the now and being just locked in to how I feel and the energy I have now, that’s the LA energy for me," he said, per Today. "That’s something I wanted to carry over to New Orleans and for the world to see. This is me. This is Kendrick Lamar, 37 years old, and I still feel like I’m elevating, I’m still on a journey."
In that 2022 appearance, Lamar shared the big stage with big names like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige. Ahead of Sunday's big moment, Lamar did reveal that SZA -- who will soon join him on tour -- would be joining, but that was it?
As it turned out, it was just about enough as social media could not get enough of her incredible performance alongside Lamar. SZA has the vocal and she knows how to rock the stage, complementing his look with an incredible red ensemble of her own.
unpopular opinion: sza kinda carried kendrick's halftime show pic.twitter.com/nZjDoSncQQ— arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) February 10, 2025 @arianatorswildt
May Elmo just say, Ms. @sza, YOU WERE FANTASTIC!!! ⭐️❤️🙌— Elmo (@elmo) February 10, 2025 @elmo
Kendrick Lamar & SZA performing All The Stars at the Super Bowl, life really just peaked 😭pic.twitter.com/Y1rwSFiXJd— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) February 10, 2025 @wowthatshiphop
OH KENDRICK & SZA ABSOLUTELY CHEWED😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/hXdgMvX4Gy— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) February 10, 2025 @beyoncegarden
Sza my goat pic.twitter.com/PIYrbDXCC7— taurus supreme (@jaxajueny) February 10, 2025 @jaxajueny
SZA ON MY SCREEN pic.twitter.com/V8pR7erJ3U— WhosBreezy (@WhosBreezyUK) February 10, 2025 @WhosBreezyUK
Beyond those two musicians, well they weren't the only superstars to hit the stage.. While the music was all Kendrick Lamar (and SZA) from start to finish, he did get a superstar introduction -- and a lot of judgment throughout by Samuel L. Jackson as your overly patriotic "uncle, Sam."
He was there as the voice of caution, warning Lamar to keep his show what mainstream America might want, focusing on the hits. "Too loud, too reckless, too ghetto. Mr. Lamar do you really know how to play the game? Tighten up!" he warned at one point.
Bruh got Samuel L. Jackson as “Uncle Sam” at the Super Bowl lmfaooo 10/10 pic.twitter.com/9L5s7QdKpo— Big Boss 🇵🇸 (@LordBalvin) February 10, 2025 @LordBalvin
UNCLE SAM JACKSON IS GENIUS— nat 🇲🇸🇦🇬 (@laugh_track_nat) February 10, 2025 @laugh_track_nat
KENDRICK GOT SAMUEL L JACKSON DRESSED AS UNCLE SAM TO OPEN THE SHOW????? pic.twitter.com/JBc37pnQRp— rocky (@WAYSTIAR) February 10, 2025 @WAYSTIAR
Opening up with Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam— Nọ́lá Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) February 10, 2025 @NolaMarianna
This guy #SuperBowl #KendrickBowl pic.twitter.com/xSuEAYfqMn
But Lamar was going to do this show his way, and he stayed true to his vision throughout.
Oh, and what about Drake and "Not Like Us"? Well, suffice to say that Lamar went not just there but all the way there on the diss track, with a look right into the camera at one point as he delivered a scathing line.
Before he even got started, too, he paused with a group of women to talk about whether or not to perform the track, saying, "I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue." As such, he did skip the track's "certified pedophile" line, but otherwise went in for the kill.
There's the lower-case "A Minor" chain, as pointed out by many on social media, and ... well ... Serena Williams was out here crip-walking at the Super Bowl as the crowd went wild and the track played. For those who don't know, Drake and Williams dated nearly 15 years ago.
Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little! 💃🏿 pic.twitter.com/MxEZTl7NUv— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 10, 2025 @serenawilliams
Super Bowl halftime show babyyyyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/zufoSNdNhe— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 10, 2025 @serenawilliams
Let's just say, all the shade did not get missed on social media.
Kendrick Lamar before performing “Not Like Us” at the #SuperBowl halftime show.— XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 10, 2025 @XXL
"I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue."
pic.twitter.com/SeyQ70lwVF
THIS MAN KENDRICK LAMAR JUST SMILED IN THE CAMERA AFTER COOKING DRAKE— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 10, 2025 @FadeAwayMedia
LMFAOOOOOO#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/O09jyWwh6l
“but you know they love to sue” KENDRICK 😭😭😭 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/qOo0QOWqmP— cameron🧛🏽♀️ (@prettylilfangs) February 10, 2025 @prettylilfangs
Wearing an a minor chain for the #Halftime performance!! Chef’s kiss Kendrick!! pic.twitter.com/iCabdbpYNe— Neysha @ AnimeFrontier (@NeyshaPlays) February 10, 2025 @NeyshaPlays
From Compton to NOLA. @SerenaWilliams @KendrickLamar #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/mnzuP7fJ1N— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025 @NFL
KENDRICK LAMAR IS WEARING A MINOR CHAIN.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 10, 2025 @_MLFootball
💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/tUkWAcL1oN
Kendrick just performed not like us at the freaking Super Bowl .. for the whole world to see 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eKcIyQSMjf— Bunny Rabbit🐰 (@shady_fangirlx) February 10, 2025 @shady_fangirlx
Kendrick just took his victory lap with Serena Williams!!— Khristina Williams (@Khristina) February 10, 2025 @Khristina
KENDRICK GOT SERENA WILLIAMS DANCING WHILE PLAYING THEY NOT LIKE US… pic.twitter.com/zkPAQYarTK— P 🦋 (@paulinareacts) February 10, 2025 @paulinareacts
“Say Drake, I hear you like ‘em young”— Ms. Andry Noir, PhD (@keatingssixth) February 10, 2025 @keatingssixth
Why Kendrick look at the camera like 😭 pic.twitter.com/IDCt6sY5LZ
KENDRICK LAMAR REALLY BROUGHT SERENA WILLIAMS OUT LMAOOOOOOOOOO #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ncqrFBOfQX— Will💔😵💫 (@HoodieWilll) February 10, 2025 @HoodieWilll
It was the Serena Williams crip walking for me lord Kendrick it’s a lot. Pls get off champagne papis neck— THE LIBERIAN BARBIE. (@itsakoheux) February 10, 2025 @itsakoheux
HE LOOKED DIRECTLY IN THE CAMERA WHEN HE SAID “SAY DRAKE”— Big Boss 🇵🇸 (@LordBalvin) February 10, 2025 @LordBalvin
THE ENTIRE STADIUM SCREAMING A MINOR
WITH SERENA CRIP WALKING ON THE FIELD
VICTORY LAP OF THE CENTURY 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hA8MNXvnRf
There was plenty else for fans to get excited about, too, as Lamar trotted out a roster of his greatest hits, including fan-favorites "HUMBLE" and "DNA," as well as "Euphoria," "Squabble Up," "Man at the Garden," "Peekaboo," "Not Like Us," and "TV Off," while SZA joined him for "Luther" and, of course, "All the Stars."
In lieu of a stage, the rapper had a street set up down the field, with side stages for different spotlight moments throughout the performance.
There were striking visual images, too, with his dancers adorned in red, white, and blue and even taking the shape of an American flag at one point. Of note for many online was that Lamar was singing "HUMBLE" in the middle of this flag, wondering if it was a not-so-subtle message for President Trump, who was in attendance.
the dancers forming the american flag… kendrick the man that u are #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/E1bgC89DwT— sita ⚡️ (@twilisita) February 10, 2025 @twilisita
Kendrick Lamar’s background dancers form an American flag around him during his ‘HUMBLE.’ performance at the #SuperBowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/idUqOIj4we— Pop Base (@PopBase) February 10, 2025 @PopBase
The American flag is hard. Please show out in front of that terrible President Kendrick. pic.twitter.com/yZEE6HpJWx— Queer Latifah 🥂 (@TheAfrocentricI) February 10, 2025 @TheAfrocentricI
KENDRICK IN THE MIDDLE OF THE AMERICAN FLAG SINGING HUMBLE #SuperBowl #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/OKI4jc11So— MB (@mmbffr) February 10, 2025 @mmbffr
Kendrick with the all black & poc American flag during his performance…..CLOCK IT!!!— E♥️ (@erin_elainee) February 10, 2025 @erin_elainee
The irony of Kendrick Lamar performing and making statements about the state of America in front of President Trump is priceless. #SuperBowl #halftimeshow— Shira Lazar (she/her) 📍Los Angeles, CA (@shiralazar) February 10, 2025 @shiralazar
It was a playful and powerful set, speaking truth to power and presenting Kendrick's truth to a wider audience than might otherwise be familiar with his prowess on the mic -- and perhaps even more importantly, with the pen.
A few moments a few years ago showed the world that Kendrick Lamar is unlike anyone else in music, with a vision and approach to his artistry that's totally his own. He's a powerful storyteller and visionary.
Sunday, he proved to be the fruition of his own greatness. When given the largest stage in the world, Kendrick Lamar rose to the occasion with a bigger and bolder show that didn't lose any of the intimacy and personal introspection that defines his artistry.
Kendrick Lamar celebrating with his team after his #AppleMusicHalftime performance 👏 (via @NFLonFOX) @kendricklamar pic.twitter.com/ESYYGglbWM— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025 @NFL
And long after the game commenced, music fans were still hitting social media, reeling over Kendrick Lamar putting a punctuation mark on his Grammys wins in the Drake feud -- wondering how Drake might be handling it -- and every other moment of his instantly iconic performance.
Drake watching everybody sing Not Like Us at Kendrick Super Bowl show pic.twitter.com/EohYDaQ3ud— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 10, 2025 @KingJosiah54
Drake watching Serena his ex Crip Walking to a viral diss song about him That’s legendary #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/KcAJCa9Rak— LANDO M.Ed (@LandoSoReal) February 10, 2025 @LandoSoReal
“GAME OVER” in the stands is CRAZY work 😭— stephskiii (@stephskiii_) February 10, 2025 @stephskiii_
i know drake crying right now pic.twitter.com/V4gVGgcjcd
Drake when he saw Serena Williams dancing to Not Like Us at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/g8ssxIORQH— BB (@BBLottos) February 10, 2025 @BBLottos
Drake watching Kendrick perform Not Like Us #SuperBowlLIX #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/hCAJD6CeNR— Jay 🥽 (@Jayyakamii) February 10, 2025 @Jayyakamii
Drake watching a stadium full of people plus 120 million people gathered together to watch Kendrick call him a pedophile:#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/b2yyNwLOYj— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 10, 2025 @TheEnemiesPE3