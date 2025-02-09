Social Media Blows Up Over Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show, Drake Hits

Getty/NFL on FOX

From "Uncle Sam" Jackson introducing the performance to a wild appearance by Serena Williams, SZA, bold political statements in front of Trump, and of course, the Drake of it all -- Lamar had everyone talking with his Super Bowl Halftime Show.

It's only be three years since Kendrick Lamar last hit the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but this time he's doing it solo. That celebration of hip-hop music featured a showstopping moment from the rapper who just swept the Grammys, winning in all five categories where he was nominated.

The rapper, who said in a press conference on February 6 that he's all about "storytelling" in his music, definitely made headlines for the story when it came to all those wins for his diss track "Not Like Us."

The track was just the latest in a yearslong feud between Lamar and Drake, but became the first track to dominate at an awards show. Each time he took the stage to nab another Grammy, social media lit up with questions about how the Canadian rapper -- who was not in attendance -- must be taking the night.

For his part, Lamar never mentioned the subject of the track that brought him such industry accolades in any of his acceptance speeches. And he promised that his focus wasn't on that, either, for the Super Bowl. Instead, he said his mission was to bring the energy of LA to the Caesars Superdome.

"Being in the now and being just locked in to how I feel and the energy I have now, that’s the LA energy for me," he said, per Today. "That’s something I wanted to carry over to New Orleans and for the world to see. This is me. This is Kendrick Lamar, 37 years old, and I still feel like I’m elevating, I’m still on a journey."

In that 2022 appearance, Lamar shared the big stage with big names like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige. Ahead of Sunday's big moment, Lamar did reveal that SZA -- who will soon join him on tour -- would be joining, but that was it?

As it turned out, it was just about enough as social media could not get enough of her incredible performance alongside Lamar. SZA has the vocal and she knows how to rock the stage, complementing his look with an incredible red ensemble of her own.

unpopular opinion: sza kinda carried kendrick's halftime show pic.twitter.com/nZjDoSncQQ — arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) February 10, 2025 @arianatorswildt

Kendrick Lamar & SZA performing All The Stars at the Super Bowl, life really just peaked 😭pic.twitter.com/Y1rwSFiXJd — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) February 10, 2025 @wowthatshiphop

Beyond those two musicians, well they weren't the only superstars to hit the stage.. While the music was all Kendrick Lamar (and SZA) from start to finish, he did get a superstar introduction -- and a lot of judgment throughout by Samuel L. Jackson as your overly patriotic "uncle, Sam."

He was there as the voice of caution, warning Lamar to keep his show what mainstream America might want, focusing on the hits. "Too loud, too reckless, too ghetto. Mr. Lamar do you really know how to play the game? Tighten up!" he warned at one point.

Bruh got Samuel L. Jackson as “Uncle Sam” at the Super Bowl lmfaooo 10/10 pic.twitter.com/9L5s7QdKpo — Big Boss 🇵🇸 (@LordBalvin) February 10, 2025 @LordBalvin

UNCLE SAM JACKSON IS GENIUS — nat 🇲🇸🇦🇬 (@laugh_track_nat) February 10, 2025 @laugh_track_nat

KENDRICK GOT SAMUEL L JACKSON DRESSED AS UNCLE SAM TO OPEN THE SHOW????? pic.twitter.com/JBc37pnQRp — rocky (@WAYSTIAR) February 10, 2025 @WAYSTIAR

But Lamar was going to do this show his way, and he stayed true to his vision throughout.

Oh, and what about Drake and "Not Like Us"? Well, suffice to say that Lamar went not just there but all the way there on the diss track, with a look right into the camera at one point as he delivered a scathing line.

Before he even got started, too, he paused with a group of women to talk about whether or not to perform the track, saying, "I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue." As such, he did skip the track's "certified pedophile" line, but otherwise went in for the kill.

There's the lower-case "A Minor" chain, as pointed out by many on social media, and ... well ... Serena Williams was out here crip-walking at the Super Bowl as the crowd went wild and the track played. For those who don't know, Drake and Williams dated nearly 15 years ago.

Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little! 💃🏿 pic.twitter.com/MxEZTl7NUv — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 10, 2025 @serenawilliams

Let's just say, all the shade did not get missed on social media.

Kendrick Lamar before performing “Not Like Us” at the #SuperBowl halftime show.



"I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue."

pic.twitter.com/SeyQ70lwVF — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 10, 2025 @XXL

THIS MAN KENDRICK LAMAR JUST SMILED IN THE CAMERA AFTER COOKING DRAKE



LMFAOOOOOO#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/O09jyWwh6l — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 10, 2025 @FadeAwayMedia

Kendrick just performed not like us at the freaking Super Bowl .. for the whole world to see 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eKcIyQSMjf — Bunny Rabbit🐰 (@shady_fangirlx) February 10, 2025 @shady_fangirlx

Kendrick just took his victory lap with Serena Williams!! — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) February 10, 2025 @Khristina

KENDRICK GOT SERENA WILLIAMS DANCING WHILE PLAYING THEY NOT LIKE US… pic.twitter.com/zkPAQYarTK — P 🦋 (@paulinareacts) February 10, 2025 @paulinareacts

“Say Drake, I hear you like ‘em young”



Why Kendrick look at the camera like 😭 pic.twitter.com/IDCt6sY5LZ — Ms. Andry Noir, PhD (@keatingssixth) February 10, 2025 @keatingssixth

It was the Serena Williams crip walking for me lord Kendrick it’s a lot. Pls get off champagne papis neck — THE LIBERIAN BARBIE. (@itsakoheux) February 10, 2025 @itsakoheux

HE LOOKED DIRECTLY IN THE CAMERA WHEN HE SAID “SAY DRAKE”



THE ENTIRE STADIUM SCREAMING A MINOR



WITH SERENA CRIP WALKING ON THE FIELD



VICTORY LAP OF THE CENTURY 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hA8MNXvnRf — Big Boss 🇵🇸 (@LordBalvin) February 10, 2025 @LordBalvin

There was plenty else for fans to get excited about, too, as Lamar trotted out a roster of his greatest hits, including fan-favorites "HUMBLE" and "DNA," as well as "Euphoria," "Squabble Up," "Man at the Garden," "Peekaboo," "Not Like Us," and "TV Off," while SZA joined him for "Luther" and, of course, "All the Stars."

In lieu of a stage, the rapper had a street set up down the field, with side stages for different spotlight moments throughout the performance.

There were striking visual images, too, with his dancers adorned in red, white, and blue and even taking the shape of an American flag at one point. Of note for many online was that Lamar was singing "HUMBLE" in the middle of this flag, wondering if it was a not-so-subtle message for President Trump, who was in attendance.

the dancers forming the american flag… kendrick the man that u are #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/E1bgC89DwT — sita ⚡️ (@twilisita) February 10, 2025 @twilisita

Kendrick Lamar’s background dancers form an American flag around him during his ‘HUMBLE.’ performance at the #SuperBowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/idUqOIj4we — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 10, 2025 @PopBase

The American flag is hard. Please show out in front of that terrible President Kendrick. pic.twitter.com/yZEE6HpJWx — Queer Latifah 🥂 (@TheAfrocentricI) February 10, 2025 @TheAfrocentricI

Kendrick with the all black & poc American flag during his performance…..CLOCK IT!!! — E♥️ (@erin_elainee) February 10, 2025 @erin_elainee

The irony of Kendrick Lamar performing and making statements about the state of America in front of President Trump is priceless. #SuperBowl #halftimeshow — Shira Lazar (she/her) 📍Los Angeles, CA (@shiralazar) February 10, 2025 @shiralazar

It was a playful and powerful set, speaking truth to power and presenting Kendrick's truth to a wider audience than might otherwise be familiar with his prowess on the mic -- and perhaps even more importantly, with the pen.

A few moments a few years ago showed the world that Kendrick Lamar is unlike anyone else in music, with a vision and approach to his artistry that's totally his own. He's a powerful storyteller and visionary.

Sunday, he proved to be the fruition of his own greatness. When given the largest stage in the world, Kendrick Lamar rose to the occasion with a bigger and bolder show that didn't lose any of the intimacy and personal introspection that defines his artistry.

And long after the game commenced, music fans were still hitting social media, reeling over Kendrick Lamar putting a punctuation mark on his Grammys wins in the Drake feud -- wondering how Drake might be handling it -- and every other moment of his instantly iconic performance.

Drake watching everybody sing Not Like Us at Kendrick Super Bowl show pic.twitter.com/EohYDaQ3ud — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 10, 2025 @KingJosiah54

Drake watching Serena his ex Crip Walking to a viral diss song about him That’s legendary #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/KcAJCa9Rak — LANDO M.Ed (@LandoSoReal) February 10, 2025 @LandoSoReal

“GAME OVER” in the stands is CRAZY work 😭



i know drake crying right now pic.twitter.com/V4gVGgcjcd — stephskiii (@stephskiii_) February 10, 2025 @stephskiii_

Drake when he saw Serena Williams dancing to Not Like Us at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/g8ssxIORQH — BB (@BBLottos) February 10, 2025 @BBLottos