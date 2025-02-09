Every Must-See Movie Trailer & TV Tease Released For Super Bowl LIX

The Big Game also comes with some big trailers!

The Super Bowl may be famous for having the most epic ads, but the commercial breaks also bring highly-anticipated movie trailers and first looks at buzzed-about TV shows -- and Super Bowl LIX is no exception!

The studios -- including Disney, Universal, and Paramount -- shelled out some big bucks to tease their upcoming offerings in both film and television, with the trailers being slotted between the star-studded ads during the commercial breaks from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles' game.

Although some of the trailers made their way online before Super Bowl Sunday -- like ones for Fantastic Four: First Steps, Jurassic World Rebirth, and Smurfs, all embedded below -- others are slated to debut during the Big Game, with longer versions popping up online after.

Among the biggest ads expected are new spots for James Gunn's Superman, which will drop during the Puppy Bowl as a homage to Superman's pup, Krypto -- as well as new trailers for Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch.

Check out all of the trailers and teasers, below!

