Ariana Grande Calls For Studios & Labels To Offer Weekly Therapy For Child Stars

Getty

"I was 19 when all of that nonsense started happening to me, and it's just a crazy piece of the puzzle," Grande said, reflecting on the early days of her fame.

Ariana Grande is standing up for young musicians and actors.

While appearing on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, the Oscar nominated actress and Grammy-winning singer spoke about dealing with fame at a young age.

"I was 19 when all of that nonsense started happening to me, and it's just a crazy piece of the puzzle," she said, reflecting on when her career blew up after beginning at just 15 on the Nickelodeon show Victorious. She also started at a younger age on Broadway.

Grande recalled how it felt to have her body, life and members of her family scrutinized by the public.

"It's something you work so hard to try and understand, and it will never make sense to me. I just love art and that’s all I care about, so it's just weird that that’s a part of it," she shared. "It started when I was so young with my body or rumors about my relationships or about my team or about my mom or about people I love. There was just no limit."

The 31-year-old revealed that it was "impossible to navigate."

Because of what the "Thank U, Next" star has been through, Grande stressed that she believes the big studios and labels need to place more importance on their employees' mental health.

"It's so important that these record labels, these studios, these TV studios, these big production companies make it a part of the contract when you sign on to do something that’s going to change your life in that way, on that scale," Grande said. "You need a therapist to be seeing several times a week."

She added that the studios are aware of "how your life is going to change" and how being in the limelight can "impact people in a negative way."

The Wicked star then argued they "should be responsible for protecting you from that."

"When these people are cast in these life-changing roles, or when they get that record deal, when they get that moment, that should be non-negotiable in the contract," Grande said before adding that artists are "vulnerable" and wear their hearts on their sleeves.

"So the same person who is meant to do art is the exact same person who is not meant to deal with that s--t," she added.

Grande emphasized how much she loves her own therapist.