Catelynn Lowell Claims Carly Wanted to See Them More 'Before Communication Was Cut' by Adoptive Parents

"If B&T would tell me it's in fact Carly not wanting contact, then I would respect that with all of me!," the Teen Mom star maintained in a new post, after Tyler also updated Teen Mom fans on the situation with their daughter's adoptive parents.

Catelynn Lowell is shedding more light onto the ongoing drama with their daughter Carly's adoptive parents following husband Tyler Baltierra's recent social media update.

The Teen Mom star took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, where she claimed she was told Carly was asking about her biological mother and father before the girl's adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, allegedly cut off communication between them.

"Before communication was cut, I was told Carly was asking her parents, 'Why can't we get together more?' 'Why can't we get together with them for the holidays?' 'They would fly here to come see me.' So in my heart, I don't feel it's her wanting this," Catelynn wrote. "If B&T would tell me it's in fact Carly not wanting contact, then I would respect that with all of me!"

She continued on a second slide, "And if her mom and dad called and said it's what Carly wants, I would be silent. Y'all wouldn't hear a thing from me again about the situation! Because at the end of the day she is what is most important."

The posts come after Tyler shared a statement on his Instagram Stories on Friday, referencing a scene from Thursday's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, in which he and Catelynn sat down with their adoption counselor Dawn, to discuss the situation. During the convo, the couple said that it's "not fair" how they're allegedly being treated by daughter Carly's adoptive parents. The conversation ended with Dawn ultimately suggesting Catelynn and Tyler take a "pause" from their attempts to get in contact with Carly.

In the post, Tyler revealed to fans that he and Catelynn agreed to take Dawn's "advice," suggesting they haven't tried to contact Carly since the episode was filmed last fall.

"Adoption Update: We have taken Dawns advice & have since stopped sending gifts & updates," he began in the lengthy statement. "All we can do now is continue to share our perspective, experience & truth as birthparents. All we can do now is continue to advocate for the minority group of adoptees."

Tyler shared that he and Catelynn created an email account for their daughter, so they can send messages to her to potentially read in the future.

"We started an email for Carly & we write to it often, so that way when she's older & if/when she reaches out, we can give her the password for her to read at her discretion," he wrote. "We only want her to have what we believe she deserves and that's the truth."

Tyler then said that he and Catelynn had "just received our whole adoption file," claiming that the "details in it are even more shocking than we anticipated."

"We only want what Carly wants, even if that means her wanting nothing to do with us, which we've stated from the beginning," he continued.

"Adoption begins with trauma & loss for the baby, which is the only one who truly matters since they are the most affected by it," he added. "So all we can do is continue to spread adoption awareness & that's what we will do."

"I want to thank all of the support we've received from the adoptee community, your voice matters more than any & I promise we will do everything we can to help elevate that voice!" Tyler concluded.

Brandon and Teresa adopted Carly when she was just a baby, as shown on MTV's 16 and Pregnant. Though they opted for an open adoption and allowed the Tyler and Catelynn to have contact with Carly those visits have dramatically reduced in recent years -- according to the Baltierras -- with the couple claiming last season that Brandon and Teresa had stopped communicating with them via text after they allegedly refused to let them see their daughter on her 15th birthday.

Catelynn and Tyler's posts echo the sentiment she shared in a recent interview with TooFab ahead of the show's season premiere, in which Catelynn shared that she and Tyler remain "blocked" by the Davis.'

"There hasn't been any improvement. We're still blocked. I still have no way of communicating with them, even if I wanted to. So no, it's still the same," she said.

The 32-year-old reality star admitted that it's been "really hard" not to be able to speak to their daughter, sharing that it's "definitely brought up a lot of PTSD" for her and Tyler.

Catelynn and Tyler received some criticism from fans after they took to social media in real time to share their frustrations with Brandon and Teresa while last season was airing. Despite this, Catelynn said she believes being on the MTV reality show hasn't hurt the situation, but rather held Carly's adoptive parents "accountable."

"Honestly, part of me says that I think that if we weren't on the show, I think they would've cut off contact a long time ago," she told TooFab. "I think the show has kind of maybe had to hold them a little bit accountable for what they promised."

"I truly believe that," she continued. "I mean, usually, when a birth parent decides on an open adoption, most open adoptions close within the first five years, and that's not because the birth parents want it to happen, it's because the adoptive parents just do it. So I do think, you know, it is maybe, I think that they would've cut it off a long time ago, honestly, and not for Carly's sake, I think for their own, but that's just my personal opinion."