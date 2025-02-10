Judd Apatow Takes Aim at Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni In DGA Awards Monologue: 'Terrible Movie'

Getty

The film producer also touched on politics by offering up ideas for Hollywood to help attract the "MAGA crowd," including "The Real Housewives of January 6th."

At the top of the show in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the Knocked Up director did not shy away from addressing one of Hollywood's biggest news stories during his opening monologue.

"I loved Wicked. I saw it four times in the first four days," Apatow said. "It was the highest-grossing movie musical of all time. Do you know that? Usually to make that much money, you have to sue Blake Lively," he continued in a quip about her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The 57-year-old director then joked about how shocking it was to have so much drama "over such a terrible movie," per PEOPLE.

As his monologue continued, he also touched on the current political climate.

"We're all a little responsible for our country becoming so conservative. We liberals may have alienated our audiences by being too woke," he said. He then suggested a couple projects that could be more appealing to the "MAGA crowd," such as "The Real Housewives of January 6th."

"Or we go the other way, we go hard against Trump," he continued. "Let's all go super double woke. I'm going to make Dune 3 with all gay sandworms."

Apatow also noted that he was "getting very depressed" during the first few weeks of Trump's second term.

"I'm not going to talk politics. That's not what we're here for. But I have to just a little. There's so much going on. I'm getting very depressed," he said. "How do you deal with it?"

"I just started microdosing meth. My new pronouns are, we are f------," he continued. "There is a good chance some of you here tonight in this room voted for Trump, and I won't judge you. But God will."

Elon Musk also wasn't safe from the host, as Apatow turned his focus to Musk's plans to travel to space.

"He's going to invite people on the ship and he'll have the Trumps, and RFK and Brett Kavanaugh, Jeff Bezos and Zuckerberg and they're going to all get on a ship and they're going to go off to Mars," he said as the audience erupted with applause.