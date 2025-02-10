Kanye West's Bizarre Yeezy Super Bowl Ad Points Fans to Shocking Product Reveal After Antisemitic Rants

Getty/YouTube

The internet reacted after latest drop from the rapper's Yeezy collection featured just a swastika t-shirt -- with every other product scrubbed from the site.

Kanye "Ye" West was trending during Sunday night's Super Bowl after he released a bizarre ad promoting his fashion line, Yeezy.

The strange and brief clip was apparently shot on West's iPhone and appeared to have been taken at a dentist's office.

In the video, the "Donda" rapper claimed he had to film the ad on his phone after blowing his entire Super Bowl ad budget.

"I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth," West said, smiling for the camera and wearing sunglasses. "So, once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone."

"Um. Umm. Umm," West continued before directing viewers to his brand's website, "Go to Yeezy.com."

While the ad was bizarre, what was more shocking was the merchandise West is now peddling on his website, a white t-shirt with a black swastika on it -- the only item that appears on the website following a slew of hateful and antisemitic tweets from the 47-year-old last week.

Following the spectacle, fans took to X to share their reaction to the ad, with some calling it "strange" and "cringe worthy."

"Kanye West's Super Bowl commercial was as awkward as his recent X posts. Filmed on his iPhone while getting new teeth it was a cringe worthy spectacle," one person wrote, with another tweeting, "Kanye spent 'all the money' on a Yeezy Super Bowl commercial and this is how it turned out."

🚨 Kanye West's Super Bowl commercial was as awkward as his recent 𝕏 posts. Filmed on his iPhone while getting new teeth, it was a cringe worthy spectacle. pic.twitter.com/kc60eFwsBT — Unknown Ruler (@unknownruler8) February 10, 2025 @unknownruler8

"New Kanye West Super Bowl LIX ad," another wrote with a crying emoji. "So strange super bowl ad."

Others flogged both West and the Super Bowl for allowing West to air his ad following his recent rants on X.

"Unbelievable that Kanye West gets a Super Bowl commercial after he says he loves Hitler. Absolutely unacceptable," one user wrote.

Unbelievable that Kanye West gets a Super Bowl commercial after he says he loves Hitler. Absolutely unacceptable. — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) February 10, 2025 @DashDobrofsky

The ad comes as West's account was deactivated on X after another rant during Sunday's big game, in which he called out Taylor Swift.

"IF ITS ABOUT THE CULTURE … WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN AND ACCUSING OF THINGS THAT CAN TAKE A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR LIFE," he tweeted during Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance.

"KENDRICK IS BEING USED BY THESE WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWS AND SO AM I," he continued. "AS I TWEET IN CODE WORDS AD KISS ELONS ASS AND BEG HIM TO NOT CANCEL MY ACCOUNT."

He followed up those tweets with one bidding goodbye to the platform, which read: "I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board."

"It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To [sic] we connect again. Good afternoon and good night," West added.

It's unclear if West quit X or if he was forced to leave the app, but his account has now been wiped clear of any past tweets, and simply reads, "This account doesn't exist."

Fans were equally outraged when it seemed that West's wife, Bianca Censori, jumped online to defend her husband in a post shared to X that her team quickly revealed to be from a fake account.

"Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people," the tweet began. "Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement. I trust in Your grace to work in his heart.God Bless Israel and All The Good Jewish Pple. Amen 🙏😢😭🥺🤲🙇."

Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people.

Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our… pic.twitter.com/JSKbe1loap — BiancaCensori (@bianca_censori) February 9, 2025 @bianca_censori

In a statement to Us Weekly, Censori, who made headlines just a week ago after going nearly naked on the Grammys red carpet, denied authorship of the tweet via her reps, noting that they "have reached out to X to get the account unverified and/or banned."

To see more of Censori's NSFW Grammys look, check out the gallery below.