Serena Williams Defends Taylor Swift from Super Bowl Boos After Viral Reaction, Trump Takes Credit

Williams was on-hand for one of the big game's most viral moments as the tennis legend, and Drake's ex, came out to crip walk during Kendrick Lamar's Halftime performance of his Grammy-winning diss track "Not Like Us."

Serena Williams was a part of one of the night's biggest viral moments, but she still had love for a fellow woman at the heart of yet another after Taylor Swift received boos during Super Bowl LIX.

The tennis legend's own big moment came amid Kendrick Lamar's highly-anticipated halftime show. Fans wondered if he'd blast Drake on the world's biggest stage with his multi-Grammy winning diss track, "Not Like Us," but the rapper had an even better idea.

He first teased the track's appearance by referencing Drake's lawsuit against him in a humorous aside. Then, when he finally went fully in on it, he brought out Williams, who dated Drake back in 2011, to put an exclamation point on the rappers' yearslong feud.

But just because she was in the stadium to make a huge statement of her own doesn't mean Williams didn't find time to spread some love to Swift after the very loud reaction she received in New Orleans -- a stark contrast to the cheers she got at last year's game in Los Vegas.

"I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!" Williams wrote on X. shortly after the viral moment.

The boobirds came out as the "Delicate" singer -- who is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce -- was caught on the jumbotron, with the singer visibly reacting to the audible audience reaction. Swift could be seen mouthing the phrase, "What's going on?" and giving an uncomfortable side-eye to Ice Spice sitting next to her.

The crowd's overall reactions throughout the game, though, did appear to show a strong Eagles bias, which could account for the response. Or, as many MAGA supporters online believe, there may have been another reason ... and the MAGA head agrees!

President Trump took full responsibility for the crowd reaction, taking to Truth Social after the game he also attended. "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift," he wrote after the Chiefs lost 40-22. "She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

While there's no clear indication that politics had anything to do with the audible response to Swift's appearance, there was, conversely, a huge cheer that erupted when Trump and daughter Ivanka appeared on camera during the national anthem earlier in the game.

The two contrasting reactions, and the president sharing the moments online have certainly led to an ongoing spirited response and debate across social media platforms.

