Virgin River's Callum Kerr Mourns Mom and Stepfather After They Were Found Dead in France

Sharing a statement to his social media, Kerr stated that he and his siblings "request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period," as local officials share what they do know.

Virgin River star Callum Kerr is processing the devastating loss of his mother and stepfather.

The Scottish actor's mother, Dawn Searle, and stepfather, Andrew Searle, were found dead in their Les Pesquies home, south of the commune of Villefranche-de-Rouergue in France on February 6, according to multiple outlets.

Callum shared a family statement to Instagram on Saturday, which stated that he and his sister, as well as Andrew's two children from a previous relationship, are grieving and requesting privacy.

"At this time, Callum and Amanda Kerr are grieving the loss of their mother, Dawn Searle (née Smith, Kerr)," the statement read, "while Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the loss of their father, Andrew Searle."

The post continued, "No family member is available for media interviews or comments. We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period. We will provide updates as appropriate. Thank you for your understanding."

The causes of death for both Dawn, 56, and Andrew, 62, have not yet been revealed, but Villefranche-de-Rouergue Mayor Jean-Sébastien Orcibal has spoken out about the tragedy, reflecting on his relationship with the couple and sharing some disturbing details about the ongoing case.

"I was phoned yesterday at around 12.30pm as mayor to be told that two bodies were found in their property," he told U.K. newspaper The Telegraph on Friday. "With the local police and gendarmes, we went to the house to secure the property. Both to shut off access to the house but also to make sure that no one could get out, as an intervention was carried out to make sure that no suspects remained in the house."

French police admitted they were struggling to determine how both deaths occurred and were reluctant to declare them murders, though they were not ruling out that possibility, either.

The mayor noted that crime was typically low in the area, adding, "We've only had one burglary in a neighbourhopd in years," before sharing that he had officiated the couple's 2023 wedding ceremony, in which Callum played a pivotal role.

"Not many people can say they walked their own mother down the aisle," the actor wrote in September of that year on Instagram., alongside a pic of himself, wearing a traditional Scottish kilt as he escorted his mother down the aisle. "What a pleasure!! I love you mum. Congrats to Dawn and Andy on their wonderful wedding day and here's to a tremendous life together for the happy couple."

According to the outlet, Andrew, who used to work as a financial fraud investigator, and Dawn both retired to France around 10 years ago.

"They were British but they really wanted to integrate into local life," Orcibal said. "Every year they invited more than a hundred people for a drink at their home."

The mayor continued, "They had two pedigree dogs that they walked along the river every day. And every time they bumped up into someone, more than a quick 'bonjour,' they would stop and talk. They were very kind and courteous."

Johan Herault, who runs a tour company based in the area, also spoke to the Telegraph about the couple's deaths, calling it a "terrible shock."

"They were such lovely people," he told the newspaper. "My wife was very good friends with Dawn. She is from New Zealand and liked speaking English with them. We often went to see them."