Alex Cooper Taken Aback After Gayle King Asks About Her Favorite Sex Position With Husband Matt

Despite being shocked at first by King's question, the Call Her Daddy host was game to answer before the CBS Mornings host explained the intent behind her raunchy ask.

Even father Alex Cooper gets thrown off by a question or two.

The Call Her Daddy host was a guest on CBS Mornings Tuesday where she spoke about her move to Sirius XM and her new projects with her production company, Unwell, when Gayle King asked her a question that caught her off guard.

After touching on Cooper's evolution as an interviewer, the 70-year-old anchor surprised Cooper, 30, when she asked her about her favorite sex position with husband Matt Kaplan after being married for one year.

"Oh my God, Gayle, are we allowed to talk about that?" Cooper, visibly flushed, asked while King's CBS Mornings co-anchors Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil laughed and added that their producers said "no" to answering that question.

Although Cooper was ready to give a candid answer, Gayle clarified that she had asked the question for a specific reason.

"I'm making a point [that this] is what Alex does on her show [with her guests]," King explained as the podcast host wiped away laughing tears.

"[Alex] got Katy Perry to talk about her love language, she got Hailey Bieber to talk about her favorite sex position, Simone Biles about her mental health ... I'm amazed [by it]," She continued. "What amazes me about you is that we're sitting there in those hooded sweatshirts, which makes everyone comfortable, you ask these raunchy questions sprinkled in with a lot of smart, too."

Elaborating on her interview method, Cooper explained that she asks "a lot of the crazier questions that we're not [always] allowed to talk about [on a show like CBS Mornings]."

"There's a lot that goes into it prior to [the interview]," she continued. "I'm not asking [something like their favorite sexual position] as the first question in the interview. I think there's a rapport that I build with these people and, yes, when I'm asking [celebrities], it is a question we want to know, but it's asked in the appropriate way at the right time."

Cooper, who has interviewed everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson to Simone Biles and Zayn Malik added that she's "reading the room" during the interview and making sure she's "self-aware" and "not making someone uncomfortable."

"I've also been interviewed a lot of times and I can recognize when someone is not reading the room and you're like 'That was not an appropriate question to ask,'" Cooper explained. "I think that's what I take pride in; making my audience feel comfortable and my guests feel comfortable, too."

Cooper also spoke about the feedback she's gotten from her audience, which has helped inform her conversation style, telling the CBS Mornings crew, "It has allowed them to feel less shame around normal, everyday things that we're all experiencing [like sex], so why can't we talk about it."