Chelsea Handler Having 'A Lot' of 'Hot Sex' Amid 'Sexual Awakening' at 49

Chelsea Handler is embracing her age.

The comedian, who is set to turn 50 later this month, opened up about entering this new decade during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, where she revealed why she feels "sexier than ever."

"I was just saying to my girlfriends, I'm like, guys, can you give me some good sagacious words or advice sagacious to throw around because it sounds so lame to be like, 'I'm sexier than ever,'" Handler said of the milestone birthday. "You hear these sound bites of people turning 50, 'I feel more alive.' You're like, god, this is so lame, 'sexier than ever.'"

When asked if there was any truth behind the old adage, the I'll Have What She's Having author admitted, "Yeah. I mean, I'm having a lot of sex. Hot sex. Definitely a sexual awakening when you become [an] older woman, you know, forties, fifties because you don't give a s--t anymore."

"You don't care what position you're in," she added. "You don't care how your body is looking. You're not in that 20-year-old phase where you're lying down horizontally to make yourself look thinner."

The television personality revealed that when turning 50, you’re no longer "preoccupied with the past and you're not preoccupied with the future. You are more present and living in the moment because you understand that all of that s--t doesn't matter the way you thought it used to matter."

"You know when you obsess over stuff that has already transpired and that's a waste of energy," she explained. "And you're also worried so much about how things are gonna go or shake out, and you realize you've gotten yourself this far, everything will work itself out."

Elsewhere during her sit-down with Shepard, Handler looked back on her relationship with Jo Koy and their split in July 2022, which came after nearly a year of dating.

"When we broke up, I felt like I had no choice," Handler said. "I felt like it was a decision between having a relationship and being full-on or choosing myself and my sanity -- sanity is an overstatement -- but I would have compromised my own value system."

She continued, "What I thought was a mature, healthy relationship and what he thought was a mature, healthy relationship were two different things, and I would have had to compromise everything I stand for and I wasn't willing to do that."

While she didn't delve too deep into where the pair disagreed, Handler did recall "a couple of instances" during which the former couple had "different ideas about togetherness and the amount of time we would spend together and the expectations of me as his girlfriend, which to me were very outdated, old fashioned, and not going to work."

"The biggest takeaway from that relationship was A) that I was able to be in love in a vulnerable, mature, healthy way," Handler said. "And that when I realized it wasn't going to work out, I was able to end it in a healthy, mature way and not divulge all of the stuff and the ugliness that may have happened in between because I didn't want to focus on that."

The end of that relationship didn't close Handler off, either, with the funny woman telling Shepard that through her time with Koy she realized she was "capable of accepting love" and "being vulnerable," which made her "want more of it."