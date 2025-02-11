Jennifer Affleck Pregnant, Expecting Third Child with Husband Zac Affleck

Instagram

While her Secret Wives of Mormon Wives costars celebrated the news, Affleck's followers filled the comments on her post with comments like, "and the crowd is ... confused" and "this is not what I want."

After a tumultuous first season on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, star Jennifer Affleck and husband Zac Affleck are expecting their third child together.

The two revealed the news on Tuesday, with a splashy photoshoot in PEOPLE magazine in which she shows off her bare bump on the beach alongside her husband. The two are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Nora and son Lucas, 19 months.

"While it was a surprise, we both had a feeling there was another baby waiting for us," she told the outlet, adding that they're waiting to find out the baby's sex until it's born. "We were very excited, there were a lot of emotions after a very crazy year!"

That crazy year, of course, included the two appearing on the first season of the Hulu series -- which put quite the spotlight on their marriage. Their relationship woes came to the forefront in the sixth episode, when the women -- along with Zac and Taylor Frankie Paul's boyfriend Dakota -- went on a trip to Las Vegas.

During the episode, costar Jessi Ngatikaura surprised the girls with tickets to see Chippendales. Zac was extremely upset with his wife, and his nasty reaction to Jen even considering going to the show not only raised eyebrows among the MomTok group, but with fans as well.

Zac went off on Jen, sending her scathing text messages, in which he made a series of disparaging and insulting remarks. As Jen said in the episode, Zac questioned her character and threatened divorce. She added he made it feel as if she cheated on him, told her he was "done" and "won't be married to someone without values and morals."

Speaking with TooFab ahead of the show's premiere, however, Jen said things between them were "great," thanks to the work they've put in after filming.

"I feel like since the show ended, we've been doing nonstop therapy, and so at this point, I really feel like we've healed from everything and we've been completely vulnerable and honest," she shared. "It definitely needed to happen. It's definitely helped us in so many ways. And I think at this point, it's only just exposure therapy."

Despite those comments, her fans were still pretty shocked by the baby news -- taking to the comments of the announcement post to share their reactions.

"and the crowd is…. confused," read one comment. "HIS IS NOT WHAT I WANT. THIS IS NOT WHAT I PLANNED. AND I JUST HAVE TO SAY I DO NOT UNDERSTAND," exclaimed another.

"Oh so no divorce? That’s crazyyyyyy," wrote one follower, as someone else added,

"Ohhhhhh nooooo never have another baby to save a toxic marriage oof."

Others included, "How many people looked at this and said Oh God Noooo out loud? 😆😆😆", "Now Jennifer…what is this," and "Not the news I was expecting from this couple."

Her costars, however, were very celebratory in the comments -- with Jessi and Mikayla Matthews both sharing heart emojis, Mayci Neeley writing, "So cute 😍❤️" and Whitney Leavitt adding, "🥹 perfection honestly ❤️❤️"

Speaking of their relationship to PEOPLE, alongside the announcement, Jennifer said, "There were many dark days. There's so much more to our story than people realize."

"While I’m not sharing all the details online, it's been essential for our relationship and mental health to keep our journey private until we’re ready to talk about it," she continued, before adding, "After dealing with the backlash from season 1 and stepping into season 2 with a lot of baggage, this pregnancy has been the toughest."