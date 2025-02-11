Andy Cohen Confronts Lisa Rinna for Comparing RHOBH to the Titanic

SiriusXM/YouTube

"Why are you saying that the show is the Titanic? You're a podcast last week. You mouth off," Cohen asked the former Real Housewives star.

The Watch What Happens Live host confronted the former Housewife after she compared the Bravo series to the Titanic -- with Rinna going into her interview on his SiriusXM Andy Cohen Live show with her tail between her legs and opening the conversation with an apology.

"I'm sorry I hurt your feelings. Erika told me last night. I saw her in the show. I went to see Chicago," Rinna began.

To which Cohen replied: "Did she tell you that you hurt her feelings too?"

"No," Rinna said.

"Okay. Well, do you think you might have?" Cohen said, before Rinna responded coyly, "Maybe, and I told her I was sorry."

During an appearance on That's a Gay Ass Podcast, Rinna was asked about rumors Lisa Vanderpump could return to RHOBH and said, "They're always looking to save it. They're always looking for something that will save it. I think they know it's the Titanic. I'm just going to say it. We all know it's the f--king Titanic. That's probably the number one franchise because it's Beverly Hills."

"So I would imagine they're courting the s--t out of [LVP] right now," she added at the time.

"I put my foot in my mouth. It's not that. That show's gonna go on and on and on. I misused my words," she tried to explain to Andy.

"You didn't misuse your words," Cohen added, before Rinna quipped, "Okay, it's a boat that's sinking. I don't know."

"That's what you meant to say?!" the 56-year-old host asked in disbelief.

"It's a boat that's sinking and not the Titanic? I mean, we're having one of the best seasons," Cohen said, defending the current season.

Despite hearing an apology from Rinna, Cohen thought it felt a little too familiar.

"Okay. Well, that was, I mean, you're not a housewife anymore, but that was a little bit of an old school housewife apology," Cohen said. "It was a non-apology apology."

"No, I don't really feel bad about it though," Rinna admitted.

Rinna -- who was a cast member from 2014 - 2022 -- then opened up about the friendships she still keeps from her time on the show.

"You know, that was a real thing. Listen, we all bonded. We've kept it up. I see them, I talk to them a lot and period. End of story. It's the truth, and so that's great. I saw Erika last night. It was so amazing to see her," she said of seeing Erika Jayne as Roxie Hart on Broadway in Chicago.

The conversation then circled back to Rinna's comments about the reality show ... again.

"So, you did just also insult three of your good friends," Cohen explained.

It finally lead Rinna to give an apology Cohen could accept.

"I didn't think about it in the moment, and I now am sorry about it," Rinna said. "I f--ked up. I f--ked up. Jeez. God."