Viral Temptation Island Spain Contestant Montoya Gets 'Revenge' After Watching Girlfriend Cheat

His response comes after a viral moment in which Montoya was forced to watch footage of his girlfriend, Anita, cheat on him -- quite graphically -- with another man.

The Montoya Saga continues.

X has gone wild over clips from Spanish reality TV show La Isla de las Tentaciones -- a.k.a. Temptation Island -- showing the messy relationship between contestants José Carlos Montoya, and his girlfriend, Anita Williams.

And now, Montoya is getting his revenge.

The tables have now turned on the Spanish reality series, as new footage shows Anita finding herself forced to watch Montoya cheat on her.

The new video comes after another moment in which Montoya was forced to watch on as his girlfriend cheat on him -- quite graphically -- on live television. In the video, which has since gone viral, Anita appeared to have sex with another contestant in one of the two villas on the island.

While that would be a heart wrenching and infuriating moment for anyone, it was Montoya's over-the-top reaction that sent the internet into a tailspin.

Now, it's Anita's turn to flip out.

In a new clip of the show, Montoya is shown cheating on Anita, as she hears the video and has her fellow contestants describe it to her. She is not allowed to watch after "breaking the rules" of the show.

In a shocking twist, Anita is devastated. She is seen bawling her eyes out, with mascara running down her face -- despite being the first to cheat in the relationship. She keeps looking back at the other women, who describe her other half laying in bed with another woman, who is on top of him. Throughout, she looks heartbroken and yells in Spanish.

Montoya is also shown in the pool with a woman, dancing in costumes, before a woman kisses the inside of his leg.

Social media viewers are continuing to discuss the drama between the duo, with many applauding Montoya for getting his revenge.

One person commented: "So she's mad at him for doing this as revenge?"

While another added: "Montoya getting his own back."

Bro went from victim to villain real quick 😭😭😭

I don't know how did this Montoya thing start on X, but I'm loving it . Even though I don't understand what they're saying😁

The revenge comes after Montoya went viral after seeing his girl cheat -- numerous times -- from the other villa.

In the now-infamous moment, unable to take a second more of the graphic scene, Montoya ran off and sprinted down the entire length of the beach between villas to confront his girlfriend and scream at the moon. This was a breach of the rules, with the host pleading with Montoya to stop.

"Montoya por favor, Montoya, por favor!" she screamed, as she attempted to chase him down the beach. But Montoya had already gone, screaming and shouting his way through the villa, hellbent on stopping Anita in the act.

His hands aren't totally clean in all this, however. As it turns out, Anita's behavior appeared to be a bit of payback for Montoya getting frisky with another contestant, who gave him lap dance in a previous episode.