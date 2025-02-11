Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Family Has Doubts Drugs Caused His Death: 'That's a Question for Allison'

CBS Mornings/Getty

"I think she knows more than us because she was there. She knows his last known whereabouts. She knows the last conversation they had," tWitch's brother Drè Rose said when asked why he believes tWitch is not alive today.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family is speaking out about his death, amid Allison Holker's claims about her late husband in a new book.

They say the friction between the family and Holker began with NDAs they were asked to sign by Holker's team following the dancer's death. "It became, if you don't sign, you will not be able to see him and you will not be able to participate," Alexander said about plans to restrict her and her family from Boss' funeral unless they signed.

"To make me sign a document, to see the child that I brought into the world, I can't even put into words what that feels like," Alexander said, claiming Holker said Alexander's father sold a story about tWitch's death to the press. "It went downhill from there," she said.

Since Holker's controversial book was released, it has made headlines around the world over claims about his alleged drug use and the possibility that he was sexually abused as a child, which according to his family, was a shock to them all.

"To use my brother's name and make it seem like he had this serious addiction problem, this sexual abuse allegation," Rose told host King. "That could have been true, but I don't think that's the reason why my brother isn't here today."

As for why they believe tWitch isn't alive today ... Rose believes that's not a question that should be directed at him.

"I think that's a question for Allison. I think she knows more than us because she was there. She knows his last known whereabouts," he said. "She knows the last conversation they had."

And while finding out tWitch had "used" drugs was not a "shock" to Rose, he said Holker should have spoken to the family about it first.

"I knew that recreationally he's used and tried things, that wasn't a shock to me," he told King.

"This cornucopia of drugs that had to be Googled, we don't even know if those were [his] ... we don't know anything to be true. It's hearsay," he continued. "It's someone else's version, and if that is the truth, then there could have been a better way to bring that to the family and then we discuss what that meant."

They also called out her controversial promotion of the memoir, describing it as a "campaign," while adding the allegations about sexual abuse was "new".

"It was a shock to our father, because when that comes up, it's like, 'Well, hold on, a male figure.' So now you have our family looking at each other like, 'Well, what happened?' And we didn't know anything of that nature."

"He truly was kind and caring and always wanting to make sure you were OK and taking care of you," Boss' mother, Alexander said. "We were a very affectionate family. So very affectionate."

In response to the family’s interview, Holker issued the following statement to CBS News: "Connie has and will continue to be a positive and loving figure in Maddox and Zaia's lives. From grandparents day at school, to family lunches, ice cream dates and Cameron’s video game meetups with Maddox, we hope to continue these traditions over the years and work together to keep Stephen's memory alive."

Holker has not only received backlash from tWitch's family, but from So You Think You Can Dance alums too.

After the book was released, she took to her Instagram Story to defend herself from her late husband's friends, family, and fans. At the time, she wrote that her "only intention" in writing her book was "to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people."

Per Holker, all the proceeds from her book are going to a mental health organization she started in her late husband's honor, Move with Kindness.

"I believe that if Stephen were able to choose, he would choose to have his story told if it meant saving even one life," she concluded. "Much love to all those who have supported our family these many years."

In her memoir, Holker opened up about her late husband's struggles with mental health in the time leading up to his death.