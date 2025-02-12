Jordon Hudson Celebrates 4-Year 'Meetiversary' with Bill Belichick, Recalls How They Met

Getty

In an Instagram post, Hudson, 24, revealed a keepsake from what was seemingly her first encounter with Belichick, 72, back in February 2021.

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is reflecting on the first time they met.

On Tuesday, Hudson, 24, shared a post on Instagram to celebrate her "meetiversary" with Belichick, 72, seemingly confirming that they met on a flight in February 2021. At the time, the pair would have been 20 and 68, respectively.

The former competitive cheerleader posted a zoomed-in image of herself and the University of North Carolina coach on the red carpet at the 2025 NFL Honors, with Hudson's hand on top of Belichick's, showing off the pair's ring-clad fingers.

Hudson's second slide in her post featured a short clip of her opening her copy of Warren Goldfarb's textbook, Deductive Logic, revealing Belichick signed her book, and the message he wrote inside.

"Feb. 11, 2021. Jordon, Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels!" Belichick seemingly wrote, before signing his name and listing all of the years he won the Super Bowl as a coach of the New England Patriots.

"February 11th, 2025 ➡️ February 11th, 2021," Hudson captioned her post. "Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick -- Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later. #LoveIsNotLogical #EvenThoughItKindOfIs #Ironic #IPhilToPhil 🫶🏼."

"P.S. -- @nfl, that Championship Ring is mine 💍🫶🏼🖤🏆," she added, referring to her NCA Collegiate Championship ring, which she and her Bridgewater State University cheer team won in 2021.

Hudson and Belichick's romance was first revealed in June 2024 when TMZ reported the news. At the time, sources told the outlet that the couple had been seeing each other for some time, and began dating shortly after Belichick's split from Linda Holliday.

One of Hudson's former cheerleading teammates told TMZ that Hudson and Belichick met on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021, and had connected while discussing Hudson's philosophy project.

Although it was believed that Belichick and his longtime girlfriend Holliday split in September 2023, TMZ sources claim the former couple called it quits during the 2022 football season, and following the split, Belichick and Hudson's relationship became romantic. According to the outlet, Hudson even attended Belichick's games on the down low.

Meanwhile, Hudson and Belichick's four-year "meetiversary" came just two days after the couple attended Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday.

For the Big Game, Hudson donned a custom leather jacket that featured patches from all 12 of Belichick's Super Bowl appearances.

"I am an ornithologist on and off this field. 🦅🤍," she captioned a photo of herself wearing the jacket. "And yes, that is an up-cycled leather jacket with time-contextual, historically accurate patches corresponding to BB's lifelong football career; which are placed chronologically, and include all of his 12 Super Bowl appearances (which are more than 20% of all Super Bowls, EVER). And yes, I designed and created this piece with my own bare hands."

"And yes, it is ironic that I went from never having watched a professional American football game, ever, to meticulously creating an honor piece for this guy," she added. "Funny how much things change in time, don’t ya think?"

As previously mentioned, Hudson and Belichick attended the 2025 NFL Honors together in New Orleans last Thursday. See photos from their red carpet appearance at the event, below.